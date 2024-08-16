Minor trim updates for Lexus NX SUV

Lexus has rolled out a minor update to its NX hybrid SUV which adds more on-board tech to the standard equipment list and an optional panoramic sunroof.

The brand admits that this range refresh is “not radical”, but that it adds “a touch of extra lustre to the model” as Lexus looks to challenge the UK sales of close competitors like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Volvo XC60.

To start, the NX 350h hybrid has a renamed entry-level trim. The ‘Urban’ is essentially identical to the previous lead-in option, but introduces wireless smartphone compatibility for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay infotainment services. Key features include 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats, a motorised tailgate and a ten-speaker audio system.

Moving up the trim levels, the mid-range ‘Premium’ available with both the NX 350h hybrid and NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid now includes eight-way power adjustable front seats, adding to a trim grade that already included illuminated door handles, rear privacy glass, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot monitoring tech.

The options list for the ‘Premium’, which includes a larger 14-inch infotainment display to replace the standard ten-inch one, has been expanded to include a panoramic sunroof which Lexus says brings “more light into the cabin than the previous sunroof.” This sunroof comes as standard with the top-spec ‘Takumi’ trim levels.

Finally, the NX is now available with an extra exterior colour option – ‘Sonic Copper’ – which is paired with sand-coloured leather interior trimmings. Pricing for the NX starts at over £44k for the 350h, and at just under £50k for the 450h+.

The Lexus NX currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 75%. This score is competitive in the medium SUV class and makes the NX the highest-scoring Lexus in our Expert Rating Index.