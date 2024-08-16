fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Minor trim updates for Lexus NX SUV

Lexus has rolled out a minor update to its NX hybrid SUV which adds more on-board tech to the standard equipment list

2024 Lexus NX

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Lexus has rolled out a minor update to its NX hybrid SUV which adds more on-board tech to the standard equipment list and an optional panoramic sunroof.

The brand admits that this range refresh is “not radical”, but that it adds “a touch of extra lustre to the model” as Lexus looks to challenge the UK sales of close competitors like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Volvo XC60.

To start, the NX 350h hybrid has a renamed entry-level trim. The ‘Urban’ is essentially identical to the previous lead-in option, but introduces wireless smartphone compatibility for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay infotainment services. Key features include 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats, a motorised tailgate and a ten-speaker audio system.

Moving up the trim levels, the mid-range ‘Premium’ available with both the NX 350h hybrid and NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid now includes eight-way power adjustable front seats, adding to a trim grade that already included illuminated door handles, rear privacy glass, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot monitoring tech.

The options list for the ‘Premium’, which includes a larger 14-inch infotainment display to replace the standard ten-inch one, has been expanded to include a panoramic sunroof which Lexus says brings “more light into the cabin than the previous sunroof.” This sunroof comes as standard with the top-spec ‘Takumi’ trim levels.

Finally, the NX is now available with an extra exterior colour option – ‘Sonic Copper’ – which is paired with sand-coloured leather interior trimmings. Pricing for the NX starts at over £44k for the 350h, and at just under £50k for the 450h+.

The Lexus NX currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 75%. This score is competitive in the medium SUV class and makes the NX the highest-scoring Lexus in our Expert Rating Index.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved