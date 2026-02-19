New Audi RS 5 plug-in hybrid unveiled

Audi has unveiled its new RS 5 saloon and ‘Avant’ estate car range – the first plug-in hybrid line-up in Audi Sport history.

Set to arrive on UK roads in the Summer, this new high-performance executive car line-up is the first of a new generation of RS models to launch in Britain, rivalling the likes of the BMW M3/M4 Competition, Mercedes-AMG C63, and Porsche Panamera.

What is it?

The new Audi RS 5 is the high-performance flagship of the A5 range and the first RS model to adopt a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

At its core is a re-tuned 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine producing 510hp, paired with a 177hp electric motor working in tandem with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Together, they deliver a combined system output of 639PS. Audi claims it can complete a 0–62mph sprint in 3.6 seconds, and with optional ‘Audi Sport’ package selected, top speed is capped at 177mph.

A 26kWh battery enables the RS 5 to travel on electric power alone for everyday driving, while also supporting performance functions such as torque vectoring (manages power distribution to individual wheels) and boost. Charging at up to 11kW AC allows a full recharge in around two and a half hours.

Underneath, the RS 5 features RS-specific suspension with twin-valve dampers, a stiffer bodyshell, 20- or 21-inch wheels, and the choice of steel or ceramic brakes. Visually, it stands around nine centimetres wider than the standard A5, with flared arches, a honeycomb pattern grille, darkened Matrix LED headlights and a distinctive RS rear diffuser with oval exhaust tips.

What’s different compared to previous Audi RS models?

The headline change is the switch to a hybrid powertrain. This is the first production RS model to use a plug-in hybrid powertrain, marking what Audi calls the beginning of a “new era” for its performance cars. As well as being the most technologically advanced, its also the heaviest RS model Audi has ever produced, weighing in at over 2,300kg.

The RS 5 is also the first performance model to get Audi’s latest dynamic ‘quattro’ all-wheel drive ‘dynamic torque control’ tech. The car can shift power between the rear wheels in just 15 milliseconds, with the car’s computer recalculating power distribution 200 times per second. Audi says that this gives the car a sharper handling response and a greater breadth of ability than previous RS 5 models – from near-silent electric commuting to full-blooded performance driving.

Inside, the dashboard features a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, 15-inch central infotainment touchscreen and a 11-inch passenger media display as standard. The instrument cluster can display performance data like G forces, temperatures and pressures for individual tires, as well as lap times.

Customers will be able to choose from five different interior colour schemes, all with sports seats and carbon-fibre interior trim pieces. The steering wheel features a ‘Boost’ button, which will unlock maximum power for a ten-second period, no matter the drive mode selected, for overtaking or track use.

Drive modes you can select include ‘RS sport’ and the new ‘RS torque rear’ mode, which biases power to the rear axle and enables controlled oversteer on closed circuits.

How much is it and when is it arriving?

The new Audi RS 5 is now set to enter production at Audi’s plant in Neckarsulm, Germany. UK sales will begin in the middle of 2026. Full UK specifications and pricing have yet to be confirmed and will be announced closer to launch.