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New Mercedes-Benz VLE people carrier unveiled

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new electric VLE - a large electric people carrier with seating for up to eight passengers

Mercedes-Benz VLE

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by Sean Rees

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new electric VLE – a large electric people carrier with seating for up to eight passengers.

Built on new 800-volt foundations – like the brand’s CLA EQ and GLC EQ models – Mercedes-Benz says the VLE will offer a driving range of more than 435 miles. By comparison, close rival the Volkswagen ID. Buzz can muster up to 293 miles on a single charge, so the VLE offers a significant battery range upgrade.

Its 800-volt electrical system allows charging for up to 220 miles of range in around 15 minutes, and the model will feature air suspension and rear-axle steering, with Mercedes claiming a turning circle of just under eleven metres.

Inside, the VLE will offer a flexible seating layout, with removable seats that can be moved on integrated wheels. Buyers will also be able to choose electrically adjustable seats with features including massage, lumbar support and wireless charging.

A large 31-inch retractable screen will be available for rear passengers, while the dashboard features a three-screen ‘MBUX Superscreen’ layout consisting of a ten-inch driver display and two 14-inch screens for the infotainment touchscreen and passenger media display.

The infotainment operating system – ‘MB.OS’ – supports over-the-air software updates and an AI-based voice assistant. That just about sums up what we know about the new VLE at the moment. UK pricing and full specifications will be announced at a later date.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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