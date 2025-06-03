fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid announced

Toyota is adding a hybrid system to its smallest model with the new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid, which will go on sale later this year

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid, June 2025

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by The Car Expert staff
spot_imgspot_img

Toyota is adding a hybrid system to its smallest model with the new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid, which will go on sale later this year.

Based on projected official testing figures, Toyota claims that the new Aygo X Hybrid will boast the lowest CO2 emissions of any regular hybrid (non-plug-in) in the UK with a predicted figure of 86g/km. That means it will comply with current low-emission zone requirements.

The hybrid powertrain, which replaces the current 1.0-litre petrol unit, also brings a performance boost. Overall power output increases by 43hp compared to the previous non-hybrid version, reaching a maximum of 115hp and enabling 0-62mph acceleration in less than ten seconds.

The transition has been no easy task, and adapting the Aygo X to accommodate the hybrid components within the tight confines of a city car has required some innovative packaging from Toyota’s engineers and designers. The hybrid batteries are arranged differently to the company’s larger models, while the auxiliary battery has also been moved to preserve storage capacity.

The larger hybrid powertrain needs more space under the bonnet, so a restyled front end sticks forward about 8cm more than the previous petrol model.

To help emphasise the smooth, electric-capable drive of the Aygo X Hybrid, Toyota has fitted new noise insulation components in the dashboard, under the bonnet lid and underneath the engine, combined with an updated exhaust system. Further noise reduction measures are featured on higher grade models, including thicker window glass and additional soundproofing.

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid (2025 onwards) interior
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid (2025 onwards) rear view

The required reworking of the front end coincides with a mid-life restyle for the Aygo X, with a new bonnet, headlights and grille. There are also new designs for the alloy wheels in either 17- or 18-inch sizings

Interior design has also been refreshed, with a larger central display and revised plastic surround, as well as a digital display in front of the driver to replace analogue instruments. Final UK specifications are yet to be confirmed.

Toyota says that the new Aygo X Hybrid will come with its latest safety and driver assistance package, including an enhanced pre-collision system, lane trace and road sign assist features, as well as a new emergency driving stop system and proactive driving assist. Over-the-air software updates will be available for the first time on an Aygo X, keeping the safety systems updated.

Full pricing details of UK-spec models will be revealed in coming months ahead of the revised model going on sale later in the year. We do know that a GR Sport version is on the cards, in line with most of Toyota’s larger models. As well as sportier interior and exterior trim highlights, this model is expected to get retuned suspension and steering for a sharper driving experience.

The latest from The Car Expert

The Car Expert staff
The Car Expert staffhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved