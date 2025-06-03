New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid announced

Toyota is adding a hybrid system to its smallest model with the new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid, which will go on sale later this year.

Based on projected official testing figures, Toyota claims that the new Aygo X Hybrid will boast the lowest CO 2 emissions of any regular hybrid (non-plug-in) in the UK with a predicted figure of 86g/km. That means it will comply with current low-emission zone requirements.

The hybrid powertrain, which replaces the current 1.0-litre petrol unit, also brings a performance boost. Overall power output increases by 43hp compared to the previous non-hybrid version, reaching a maximum of 115hp and enabling 0-62mph acceleration in less than ten seconds.

The transition has been no easy task, and adapting the Aygo X to accommodate the hybrid components within the tight confines of a city car has required some innovative packaging from Toyota’s engineers and designers. The hybrid batteries are arranged differently to the company’s larger models, while the auxiliary battery has also been moved to preserve storage capacity.

The larger hybrid powertrain needs more space under the bonnet, so a restyled front end sticks forward about 8cm more than the previous petrol model.

To help emphasise the smooth, electric-capable drive of the Aygo X Hybrid, Toyota has fitted new noise insulation components in the dashboard, under the bonnet lid and underneath the engine, combined with an updated exhaust system. Further noise reduction measures are featured on higher grade models, including thicker window glass and additional soundproofing.

The required reworking of the front end coincides with a mid-life restyle for the Aygo X, with a new bonnet, headlights and grille. There are also new designs for the alloy wheels in either 17- or 18-inch sizings

Interior design has also been refreshed, with a larger central display and revised plastic surround, as well as a digital display in front of the driver to replace analogue instruments. Final UK specifications are yet to be confirmed.

Toyota says that the new Aygo X Hybrid will come with its latest safety and driver assistance package, including an enhanced pre-collision system, lane trace and road sign assist features, as well as a new emergency driving stop system and proactive driving assist. Over-the-air software updates will be available for the first time on an Aygo X, keeping the safety systems updated.

Full pricing details of UK-spec models will be revealed in coming months ahead of the revised model going on sale later in the year. We do know that a GR Sport version is on the cards, in line with most of Toyota’s larger models. As well as sportier interior and exterior trim highlights, this model is expected to get retuned suspension and steering for a sharper driving experience.