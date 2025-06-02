New V8-powered Bentley Bentayga Speed revealed

Bentley has added a new high-performance ‘Speed’ variant to its Bentayga range, which is the fastest SUV the British brand has produced to date.

Unlike the previous iteration of the Bentayga Speed, which was powered by a 6.0-litre W12 petrol engine, this new model makes use of a smaller twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 unit which adds an extra 15hp – 650hp in total. The new engine also drops the Bentayga Speed’s weight by 42kg, which contributes to the SUV’s reported 0-62mph sprint time of 3.4 seconds.

That means that this two-and-a-half tonne flagship SUV is half a second faster to 62mph than its predecessor, and that it can accelerate faster than the lighter V8-powered Aston Martin DB12 Grand Tourer. Top speed is capped at 193mph and the Bentley comes with a new launch control function and stiffer suspension shock absorbers.

When compared with the standard Bentayga model, the Bentayga Speed has a few subtle cosmetic tweaks. ‘Speed’ badges feature on the front doors, treadplates, passenger-side dashboard and the embroidered seats.

The options list includes an Akrapovic-supplied titanium exhaust system with four tailpipes, and customers can choose between 22- and 23-inch alloy wheels with unique design patterns, the latter also coming with carbon-ceramic brake discs. Now on sale in the UK, the new Bentley Bentayga Speed is on sale for £219k.

The Bentley Bentayga currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%. This lags well behind the latest Range Rover. The SUV’s media review scores have only been average and running costs are unsurprisingly enormous.