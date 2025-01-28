fbpx
Škoda prices up refreshed Enyaq range

Škoda has given its Enyaq a facelift, which includes more powerful powertrains with a longer range, as well as a refreshed exterior design

by Sean Rees

Škoda has announced the UK price list for its all-electric Enyaq SUV facelift, which includes more powerful powertrains with a longer battery range, as well as a refreshed exterior design.

Sporting similar front-end styling to that of the brand’s new Epiq and Elroq electric crossovers, the revised Enyaq has been given the marque’s new ‘Tech-Deck’ front fascia with a slimmer front grille and LED headlights, as well as a revised bumper design with new light units below the headlights.

Like Skoda’s other upcoming models, a Skoda wordmark replaces the brand’s winged arrow logo at the end of the bonnet. The same lettering appears across the car’s boot lid in the rear. The manufacturer says that the car’s altered face makes it more aerodynamic, which should provide a small boost to battery efficiency.

The powertrain line-up has seen some changes too. The lead-in 52kWh 168hp ’50’ variant has been removed from the range, with the 59kWh 204hp ’60’, which was axed last year, returning in its place.

Thie ’60’ can muster up to 268 miles of travel on a single charge, and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 8.1 seconds. Using a rapid charging station that can handle speeds of up to 160kW, it can be charged from 10% to 80% battery in 24 minutes.

The the rear-wheel drive ’85’ and four-wheel drive ’85x’ still feature in the line-up, both with the same output of 286hp. The ’85’ provides the longest battery range of any Enyaq version, able to travel up to 359 miles between charges, while the ’85x’ has a reported range of 332 miles.

Both complete a 0-62mph run in 6.7 seconds – with a top speed of 111mph – and both can be charged at up to 175kW, recharging from 10% to 80% battery in 28 minutes.

Stepping inside, the Enyaq has been given a new steering wheel adorned with the Skoda lettering, which is now heated as standard, as well as a 13-inch infotainment screen that juts out of the dashboard. The standard spec also now includes three-zone climate control tech and heated front seats.

Pricing will begin at £39k for the entry-level ‘SE-L’ SUV, rising around £51k for the ‘SportLine 85x’ coupé-SUV version. The coupé-SUV variant won’t be available in the cheapest ‘SE-L’ trim, and will only be offered with the more powerful ’85’ and ’85x’ powertrains. The first deliveries of the updated Enyaq are scheduled to arrive in May.

The highest ranking Skoda in our Expert Rating Index, the Enyaq currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 83%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
