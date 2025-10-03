fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Skoda Enyaq range expanded with ‘SE L 85’ trim

Skoda has introduced an additional trim grade to its all-electric Skoda Enyaq range, reducing the price of SUV's larger 77kWh powertrain

Enyaq SE L 85 01

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Skoda has introduced an additional ‘SE L 85’ trim grade to its all-electric Skoda Enyaq range, reducing the lead-in price of SUV’s larger 77kWh powertrain.

This 77kWh battery option, which sits about the entry-level 58kWh ‘SE L 60’ and ‘Edition 60’ variants, already powers the higher spec ‘Edition 85’, ‘SportLine 85’ and ‘SportLine 85x’ models in the Enyaq range.

Essentially, the ‘SE L 85’ offers buyers the more powerful powertrain set-up – which can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.7 seconds – with the cheaper entry-level equipment list of the lead-in ‘SE L 60’ model, including heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, keyless entry, a motorised boot lid, three-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.

This new trim grade is now priced at just under £42k – more than £2k cheaper than the ‘Edition 85’ package which comes with Matrix LED headlights and a driver’s seat massage function – and is eligible for the UK government’s £1,500 electric car grant discount.

One of the most highly-regarded mid-sized SUVs in our Expert Rating index, the Skoda Enyaq currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 77%.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved