Skoda Enyaq range expanded with ‘SE L 85’ trim

Skoda has introduced an additional ‘SE L 85’ trim grade to its all-electric Skoda Enyaq range, reducing the lead-in price of SUV’s larger 77kWh powertrain.

This 77kWh battery option, which sits about the entry-level 58kWh ‘SE L 60’ and ‘Edition 60’ variants, already powers the higher spec ‘Edition 85’, ‘SportLine 85’ and ‘SportLine 85x’ models in the Enyaq range.

Essentially, the ‘SE L 85’ offers buyers the more powerful powertrain set-up – which can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.7 seconds – with the cheaper entry-level equipment list of the lead-in ‘SE L 60’ model, including heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, keyless entry, a motorised boot lid, three-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.

This new trim grade is now priced at just under £42k – more than £2k cheaper than the ‘Edition 85’ package which comes with Matrix LED headlights and a driver’s seat massage function – and is eligible for the UK government’s £1,500 electric car grant discount.

One of the most highly-regarded mid-sized SUVs in our Expert Rating index, the Skoda Enyaq currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 77%.