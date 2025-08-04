Special edition Volkswagen ID.3 GTX soon on sale

Volkswagen has announced that it is launching a limited-run ‘Fire & Ice’ version of its electric ID.3 GTX hot hatch, which will become available to order on August 7th.

The special edition model – which has been designed in collaboration with German ski wear outfitters Bogner – pays tribute to the ‘Fire & Ice’ Golf hatchback from the 1990s, and is limited to only 1,990 examples that will go on sale worldwide.

The car’s exterior looks are largely unchanged when compared to the GTX, apart from various bits of red bodywork flair, unique blue and silver 20-inch alloys, the original ‘Fire & Ice’ logo from the 1990s on the roof spoiler and the car’s violet metallic paint job. The car’s LED headlights are also tinted – a first for the ID.3 GTX.

Inside, the car’s sport seats are outlined in blue or ‘flame red’ orange and embossed with the ‘Fire & Ice’ logo. The steering wheel, instrument panel, door trims and floor mats are also customised with coloured stitching and logos.

On the performance front, this limited-run model has the same powertrain as the standard ID.3 GTX ‘Performance’ – a 326hp 79kWh battery and electric motor pairing that can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds, with top speed electronically capped at 124mph. On a single charge, the GTX returns up to 367 miles of travel.

That sums up what you need to know about the ID.3 GTX ‘Fire & Ice’. Orders open on 7th August, with the model priced at just over £48k. This is £2k more than the GTX ‘Performance’.

While Volkswagen has recently announced ‘grant guarantee’ discounts for the ID.3 range in August while the brand waits for the UK government’s electric car grant programme to start, the GTX – and this special edition by extension – are not included in this scheme.