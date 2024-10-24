fbpx
Model update

Vauxhall Mokka given minor facelift

Vauxhall has updated its Mokka range with subtle exterior styling tweaks, more standard equipment and a new-look steering wheel

2024 Vauxhall Mokka

by Sean Rees
Vauxhall has updated its Mokka SUV/crossover range with subtle exterior styling tweaks, more standard equipment and a new-look steering wheel.

This mid-life model refresh comes as Vauxhall tries to keep the Mokka and Mokka Electric competitive with the recently-updated best-selling Ford Puma. Vauxhall has made several changes, but nothing drastic. Alterations to the car’s exterior looks are subtle, and rather hard to spot.

Vauxhall’s black ‘Vizor’ front end looks remain, but with a slightly smaller grille on the lower front bumper and a new light signature for the LED headlights.

Inside, the Mokka has been given a larger ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel as part of an expanded standard equipment list that also includes a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen which was previously reserved for higher trim levels. The infotainment also comes with an AI-powered ChatGPT voice assistant.

The car’s steering wheel has also been changed with a flatter top and bottom. Some of the physical switches and buttons have been removed in favour of new controls on the infotainment screen, and the design of the central console has been tweaked too. Some physical switches remain, and the design of those, as well as the electronic parking brake, come from the larger Grandland.

Three trims will be available, starting with the entry-level ‘Design’ grade which used to be called ‘Griffin’. As before, the range will also include the more expensive ‘DS’ and ‘Ultimate’ grades, but with the previous optional packages now included with these trims.

Pricing and full trim specifications are yet to be confirmed in the UK. These details, as well as the facelift’s official arrival date, are sure to follow in the coming weeks. Check back soon!

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
