Alfa Romeo unveils limited-run Quadrifoglio models

Alfa Romeo has unveiled limited edition 'Collezione' versions of its high-performance Giulia Quadrifoglio saloon and Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV

by Sean Rees
Alfa Romeo has unveiled limited edition ‘Collezione’ versions of its high-performance Giulia Quadrifoglio saloon and Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV, with only two such examples on offer for UK buyers.

With only 63 examples of the ‘Collezione’ range to be sold worldwide, Alfa Romeo says that these special editions are “an authentic tribute” to “the most fascinating and high-performance Alfa Romeo cars”, painted in a similar red hues to that of the brand’s the 33 Stradale supercar that looks black or red depending on the lighting.

Besides the exclusive colour, exterior alterations over the standard Quadrifoglio line-up is minimal. Carbon fibre trim is used for the front badge and wing mirror caps.

Stepping inside, both variants feature a leather-upholstered dashboard with red stitching, and have leather and Alcantara seat upholstery. Leather also features on the door panels and centre console, and the models have Sparco carbon-fibre shell sports seats with the individual production number of each ‘Collezione’ embroidered into the headrest.

The engine remains unchanged – a 520hp 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 – but an Akrapovic exhaust system and carbon-ceramic brakes are included in the price tag, instead of being optional extras.

Unfortunately for interested UK buyers, only two of these 63 ‘Collezione’ versions will be arriving on UK roads, and both are of the Giulia saloon variety. Alfa Romeo has not UK pricing just yet, but we expect the price tag to greatly exceed the £87k fee for the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio.

the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio holds a New Car Expert Rating of E, with a score of just 54%, while its Stelvio equivalent holds a New Car Expert Rating of E, with a score of 55%. While the driving experience of both models score top marks with motoring journalists, reviewers find that the cars’ ownership merits are less convincing. These scores are also hindered by high estimated running costs.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

