Model update

BYD Dolphin range expanded with cheaper trims

BYD has added a lower capacity battery to its all-electric Dolphin range, which brings down the compact hatchback's entry-level pricing

by Sean Rees

BYD has added a lower capacity battery to its all-electric Dolphin range, which brings down the compact hatchback’s entry-level pricing.

This new 45kWh battery is fitted to two new trim levels – the lead-in ‘Active’ and ‘Boost’ – and is now available to order alongside the 60kWh ‘Comfort’ and ‘Design’ trims already on offer.

Lowering the entry-level cost by £4k, this less powerful battery option is paired with either a 95hp – part of the ‘Active’ trim or a 176hp electric motor – part of the ‘Boost’ trim. The ‘Active’ is the range-focused option of the two, offering up to 211 miles on a single charge, while the ‘Boost’ is the performance choice, offering a lower battery range of 193 miles.

The 70kWh ‘Comfort’ instead offers the longest battery range of 265 miles for a more expensive fee. All models can be charged by a 100kW DC charger from 30 to 80% battery in 28 minutes.

Pricing for the Dolphin now starts at just over £26k for the ‘Active’, while the ‘Boost’ raises the price tag by £1k. The ‘Comfort’, which was the previous entry-level offering, costs a little over £30k.

The BYD Dolphin currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and it produces zero tailpipe emissions. However, its media reviews have been poor.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
