BYD Dolphin range expanded with cheaper trims

BYD has added a lower capacity battery to its all-electric Dolphin range, which brings down the compact hatchback’s entry-level pricing.

This new 45kWh battery is fitted to two new trim levels – the lead-in ‘Active’ and ‘Boost’ – and is now available to order alongside the 60kWh ‘Comfort’ and ‘Design’ trims already on offer.

Lowering the entry-level cost by £4k, this less powerful battery option is paired with either a 95hp – part of the ‘Active’ trim or a 176hp electric motor – part of the ‘Boost’ trim. The ‘Active’ is the range-focused option of the two, offering up to 211 miles on a single charge, while the ‘Boost’ is the performance choice, offering a lower battery range of 193 miles.

The 70kWh ‘Comfort’ instead offers the longest battery range of 265 miles for a more expensive fee. All models can be charged by a 100kW DC charger from 30 to 80% battery in 28 minutes.

Pricing for the Dolphin now starts at just over £26k for the ‘Active’, while the ‘Boost’ raises the price tag by £1k. The ‘Comfort’, which was the previous entry-level offering, costs a little over £30k.

The BYD Dolphin currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and it produces zero tailpipe emissions. However, its media reviews have been poor.