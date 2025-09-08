Dacia Duster engine line-up updated

Dacia has revised the engine line-up of its compact Duster SUV, replacing two engine options with more powerful and efficient variants.

This mild model update, which arrives this November, removes the current mid-range petrol ‘mild-hybrid 130’ with a new 1.2-litre ‘mild-hybrid 140’ option paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, boosting power output by 10hp.

The second change is the introduction of the ‘hybrid 155’ engine option, also available in the larger Bigster SUV range. Replacing the ‘hybrid 140’, this new 155hp hybrid pairs a four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and an automatic gearbox.

Dacia has also given the Duster a revised interior trim for the ‘Journey’ equipment grade. The ‘Extreme’ trim gains larger 18-inch black alloy wheels. With the hybrid powertrains, both ‘Extreme’ and ‘Journey’ levels are now available with adaptive cruise control as standard.

Pricing for the updated SUV range is yet to be announced, and will be revealed closer to the update’s arrival in November.

The Dacia Duster currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. It scores top marks for its low CO2 emissions and media review scores, but its safety score is only average. Its running costs are also surprisingly high, which will negate some of the savings on the car’s sticker price.