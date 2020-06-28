Driving lessons in England to resume from July 4

Driving lessons will be allowed to resume in England from July 4, it has been announced by House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will, according to Rees-Mogg, be writing to all approved driving instructors to set out plans on how to recommence driver testing and to ‘help them return to a life that is as close to normal as possible.’

“From 4 July, I am happy to say that people will be able to take driving lessons on a motorcycle, or in a car, lorry or bus,” said Mogg. “And there will be a phased approach to resuming practical testing, so learners have the opportunity to practice before taking a test.”

Rees-Mogg also stated that lessons would recommence ‘as quickly and as fairly as possible, in a way that avoids a second peak in infections’ as he spoke during Business Questions in the Commons today.

The announcement applies to all driving lessons in England, including those for motorcycles and heavy vehicles. Car driving tests will restart in England on Wednesday 22 July, in order to give learner drivers time to have refresher lessons and practice before taking their test.

There has been no date given for resumption of driving lessons in Scotland or Wales, with their devolved governments yet to make any announcements. Northern Ireland will gradually resume lessons and testing on a broadly similar timeframe to England.