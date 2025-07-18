Electric Mercedes‑Benz CLA Shooting Brake revealed

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new third-generation CLA Shooting Brake estate line-up, which will include all-electric models for the first time.

This news follows the UK launch of the new CLA saloon range back in May, which is now on sale in all-electric form with petrol-electric hybrid versions to follow later. The same can be said for the new Shooting Brake, with electric versions arriving sometime this year and hybrid powertrain options early next year.

These electric versions – officially named ‘CLA Shooting Brake with EQ Technology’ – are the first battery-powered Mercedes-Benz estate cars ever, and are powered by an 85kW battery pack.

The line-up begins with the 260hp CLA ‘250+’ which can reportedly muster up to 473 miles on a single charge – 11 miles less than the ‘250+’ saloon. A more powerful 349hp ‘CLA 350 4MATIC’ all-wheel drive model will also be offered, with a battery range of 454 miles.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the electric estate can complete a 0-62mph sprint in five seconds flat in its top-spec ‘350’ guise, with top speed capped at 130mph. Built on the brand’s 800V architecture, the car can charge at speeds up to 320kW, and at that rapid charging speed the manufacturer claims that around 200 miles of range can be added in ten minutes.

Compared with the previous CLA Shooting Brake – which was available as a petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid car – the third-generation range is slightly larger by every metric which slightly increases cabin headspace and legroom. The boot has enough space for 455 litres of luggage room, rising to 1,290 litres with the rear seats folded. Electric versions also come with an additional 101 litres of ‘frunk’ space under the bonnet.

Inside, the car comes with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard. The brand’s ‘Superscreen’ which adds an optional 14-inch passenger media display will be added to the options list after launch.