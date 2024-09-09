Honda HR-V range bolstered by new ‘Advance Plus’ trim

Honda has introduced an extra mid-range ‘Advance Plus’ trim to its HR-V range, as part of an update that refreshes the SUV’s interior and exterior looks.

Sitting above the ‘Elegance’ and ‘Advance’ trims, but below the ‘Advance Style’ and ‘Advance Style Plus’ guises, the ‘Advance Plus’ model doesn’t offer much on top of the ‘Advance’ configuration it’s based on.

The ‘Advance’ already includes features like keyless entry, a rear-view parking camera and a motorised boot lid, and the ‘Advance Plus’ gives you the option of it some alternate exterior styling, with the lower bumpers, wheel arches and side skirts finished the body colour instead of the standard black and grey lower extremities, and a black front grille. This trim also gets a different 18-inch alloy wheel design.

The range as a whole looks a little different to the pre-update model, as Honda has decided to give the HR-V a smaller front grille, a revised front bumper and slightly different headlight and tail light designs, with the ‘Advance’ trim and up now fitted with adaptive driving beam tech that automatically adjusts the vehicle’s LED headlights to improve visibility.

Inside, Honda has tweaked the shape of the lower central dashboard and centre console to improve access to the wireless charging pad beyond the gear selector, and the cabin has been fitted with some extra sound-deadening materials to reduce road noise.

Three new exterior colours have also been added to the options list – a green, a blue and a grey (though only the blue and grey are available with the new ‘Advance Plus’ trim, as well as the standard white).

Pricing for the revised Honda HR-V begins at over £31k, with the ‘Advance Plus’ costing £37k – £3k more than the ‘Advance’ it builds on.

The Honda HR-V holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 67%, praised by the British motoring media for its extensive list of standard equipment and efficient hybrid engine, but criticised for its sluggish acceleration and restricted rear headroom.