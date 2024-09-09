fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Honda HR-V range bolstered by new ‘Advance Plus’ trim

Honda has introduced an extra mid-range 'Advance Plus' trim to its HR-V range, as part of an update that refreshes the SUV's looks

2024 Honda HR-V

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Honda has introduced an extra mid-range ‘Advance Plus’ trim to its HR-V range, as part of an update that refreshes the SUV’s interior and exterior looks.

Sitting above the ‘Elegance’ and ‘Advance’ trims, but below the ‘Advance Style’ and ‘Advance Style Plus’ guises, the ‘Advance Plus’ model doesn’t offer much on top of the ‘Advance’ configuration it’s based on.

The ‘Advance’ already includes features like keyless entry, a rear-view parking camera and a motorised boot lid, and the ‘Advance Plus’ gives you the option of it some alternate exterior styling, with the lower bumpers, wheel arches and side skirts finished the body colour instead of the standard black and grey lower extremities, and a black front grille. This trim also gets a different 18-inch alloy wheel design.

The range as a whole looks a little different to the pre-update model, as Honda has decided to give the HR-V a smaller front grille, a revised front bumper and slightly different headlight and tail light designs, with the ‘Advance’ trim and up now fitted with adaptive driving beam tech that automatically adjusts the vehicle’s LED headlights to improve visibility.

Inside, Honda has tweaked the shape of the lower central dashboard and centre console to improve access to the wireless charging pad beyond the gear selector, and the cabin has been fitted with some extra sound-deadening materials to reduce road noise.

Three new exterior colours have also been added to the options list – a green, a blue and a grey (though only the blue and grey are available with the new ‘Advance Plus’ trim, as well as the standard white).

Pricing for the revised Honda HR-V begins at over £31k, with the ‘Advance Plus’ costing £37k – £3k more than the ‘Advance’ it builds on.

The Honda HR-V holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 67%, praised by the British motoring media for its extensive list of standard equipment and efficient hybrid engine, but criticised for its sluggish acceleration and restricted rear headroom.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved