Hyundai Ioniq 6 facelift debuts

Hyundai has unveiled its updated Ioniq 6 saloon with refreshed exterior looks and a few cosmetic interior tweaks.

On display at the Seoul motor show in South Korea, the facelifted Ioniq 6 has thinner pixel-style daytime running lights and the main headlights have moved from the bonnet to the front bumper.

Hyundai has also modified the design of the car’s ducktail spoiler in the rear which the manufacturer says gives the saloon a “smoother, more refined silhouette.” The manufacturer has also refreshed the bumper designs and given the car a new-look five-spoke alloy wheel pattern.

Inside, the refreshed car has been given a redesigned steering wheel and a more plush material finish on the door panels, as well as new centre console layout between the front seats. Hyundai says it has also enlarged the climate control display on the dashboard to make it easier to use.

Hyundai has also announced as part of this facelift debut that a sportier Ioniq 6 N model is also on the way, which will make its debut in June this year.