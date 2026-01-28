fbpx
Ineos Grenadier gets mechanical revisions and tech updates

The Ineos Grenadier range has been given an update which introduces an improved steering system and a new 'Black Edition' trim package.

by Sean Rees
The Ineos Grenadier 4×4 and ‘Quartermaster’ pick-up range has been given a mid-life update which introduces a new steering system, upgraded climate control and driving safety systems, and a new ‘Black Edition’ cosmetic trim package.

This update comes as Ineos addresses the common reviewer criticisms levelled at its Land Rover-inspired off-roader when it launched in 2023, the brand adding that this host of model changes “improve everyday usability and enjoyment.”

The first big change is the introduction of a new variable ratio steering box – a first for the brand – which makes the steering less sensitive at higher speeds and more sensitive at low speeds, giving the driver more confidence overtaking on the motorway and while manoeuvring into parking spots. The Grenadier now also has a slightly tighter turning circle.

This variable ratio gearbox tech is becoming a standard or common option for brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. The Grenadier’s key rival – the Land Rover Defender – instead uses electronic assistance to vary the effort required to turn the wheel.

The other notable additions are on the tech equipment list. Ineos says it has upgraded the Grenadier’s climate control to improve the performance and predictability of heating and cooling within the cabin, and that the 4×4’s safety assistance suite has been updated to meet the UK latest vehicle safety regulations. A new shortcut on the infotainment touchscreen turns off the audible alert for the ‘intelligent speed assist’ system.

Finally, Ineos has announced that the 4×4 and ‘Quartermaster’ pick-up are now available to order in a new ‘Black Edition’ trim grade, which introduces gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, a black grille, dark-colour skidplates, rear privacy glass windows and dark interior headlining and carpet flooring to complement the model’s ‘inky black’ exterior paintwork. This variant is based on the higher-spec ‘Fieldmaster’ trim, and comes with the same equipment.

While Ineos has not set a cap on how many Grenadier ‘Black Edition’ variants it will make and sell, the brand adds that this trim will be a limited-run addition to the range. Prices start at £72k.

As for the rest of the range, the UK price list remains the same post-update. The standard Grenadier is priced at over £62k, rising to £70k for the ‘Trialmaster’ and ‘Fieldmaster’ model options.

The Ineos Grenadier currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 48%. This score reflects its specialist off-road nature, which works against its suitability for regular family duties compared to many alternative vehicles.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

