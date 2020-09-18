2021 Lexus LS saloon
Model update

Lexus updates flagship LS saloon

Refreshed model benefits from more technology and a refined hybrid powertrain

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

Lexus has unveiled its flagship LS model, bringing a host of new features to the firm’s range-topping luxury saloon.

Set to go on sale in the UK towards the end of the year, the hybrid powertrain underpinning the LS has been refined over the previous generation car. Lexus has increased the level of assistance given to the electric motor by the batteries, which helps to smooth out acceleration. It also allows the engine to operate at a lower rpm, resulting in a quieter and more refined in-car experience.

Lexus has also tweaked the adaptive variable suspension, anti-roll bars and even the seat construction in order to achieve the best possible ride comfort.

A new Advanced Park system has been incorporated too, which has the ability to remember and store details of parking spaces that the driver uses regularly. Then, when it’s time to park, the car can control the steering, throttle, brakes and transmission to complete the manoeuvre.

Upgraded adaptive LED headlights have been fitted as well, alongside a new digital rear-view mirror which relays an image captured by the rear parking camera.

Inside, there’s a new 12-inch touchscreen which has been positioned closer to the driver. As well as featuring all of the usual media and satellite navigation functions, it features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems.

The exterior of the car has been lifted thanks to a reshaped front grille, while the headlights have been slimmed down to give a more dynamic look.

Prices for the new Lexus LS have yet to be announced, but expect them to be revealed closer to the car’s on-sale date later this year.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.