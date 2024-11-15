Minor model refresh for Mazda CX-60 SUV

Mazda has given its large CX-60 SUV a minor facelift, which includes some interior changes and a suspension upgrade.

Coming three years after the model’s initial UK arrival, this small refresh will become available to order next Summer. Interior changes are limited to the ‘Homura’ trim, these changes bringing the mid-range trim closer to the spec of the equivalent ‘Homura’ trim in the bigger CX-80 SUV range.

This isn’t an interior overhaul – Mazda calls them “small refinements”. The 2025 ‘Homura’ includes new black Nappa leather seat upholstery, a revised dashboard, black lining for the roof and pillars and a metal-like finish for some cabin panels.

The entire CX-60 range will receive a suspension upgrade, with Mazda’s engineers making the rear springs slightly softer and making the car’s shock absorbers slightly firmer to “improve overall handling and comfort balance.”

That sums up this minor facelift. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, and will be announced closer to the refreshed CX-60’s arrival next year.

As of November 2024, the Mazda CX-60 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 71%. The SUV has been praised by the UK media for its high-quality interior and extensive standard equipment list, but criticised for its rather noisy engine options.