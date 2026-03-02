New 4×4 powertrain for Dacia Bigster and Duster

Dacia has announced a new ‘Hybrid 150’ all-wheel drive powertrain for its Duster and Bigster SUVs which is set to arrive later this year.

The system pairs a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volts of mild-hybrid assistance, plus an electric motor mounted on the rear axle to provide all-wheel drive capability.

Together, the system produces around 150hp, with the petrol engine doing most of the heavy lifting. Power is sent through a six-speed automatic gearbox, while the rear motor uses its own two-speed gearbox to help deliver stronger acceleration at low speeds and improved fuel efficiency at higher speeds.

Whats new?

The new ‘Hybrid 150’ builds on mild-hybrid powertrains Dacia already offers. The Duster and Bigster can already be specced with the mild-hybrid ‘140’ engine option, which uses the same 1.2-litre turbocharged engine but mustering around 138hp.

Meanwhile, the brand’s ‘Hybrid 155’ full-hybrid system — which combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors — is also already offered at the top of the Duster and Bigster model ranges. That system produces around 153hp and – unlike this new mild-hybrid 4×4 setup – is capable of driving short distances on electric power alone in urban conditions.

Who’s it for?

The ‘Hybrid 150’ 4×4 is aimed at buyers who want the efficiency benefits of mild-hybrid technology and off-road capability in one value-for-money package – the latter being what Dacia is known for.

It could appeal to customers who regularly drive on rough roads or in poor weather but still want lower fuel consumption than a conventional petrol SUV.

When is it available?

Dacia has confirmed that the ‘Hybrid 150’ 4×4 will be offered on both the Duster and the Bigster, although full technical specifications and official fuel economy figures have yet to be announced.

Further details, including UK pricing, are expected closer to launch, with the new powertrain to arrive later in 2026.