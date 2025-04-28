fbpx
New Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur models unveiled

Bentley has put its new Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models on display at the Shanghai motor show

by Sean Rees

Bentley has put its new fourth-generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models on display at the Shanghai motor show, which are all powered by a new ‘high performance’ hybrid powertrain.

This new ‘high performance’ engine – which features in both the Continental GT and Flying Spur range – is a detuned version of the ‘Ultra High Performance’ set-up that replaced the long-standing W12 engine last year. These plug-in hybrids pair a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with an electric motor and a 26kWh battery, producing 680hp and an electric-only driving range of around 50 miles.

2025 Bentley Continental GT
2025 Bentley Flying Spur

With this new engine setup, the Continental GT can reportedly complete a 0 to 60mph sprint in 3.5 seconds (3.8 seconds for the convertible), while the Flying Spur can complete the same run in a reported 3.8 seconds.

The trim choices for both model ranges have also been revised, with a standard ‘core’ trim sitting below a range-topping ‘Azure’ trim grade. The Azure version adds a few exterior tweaks like a gloss black grille, chrome exterior accents and a unique 22-inch alloy wheel design, as well as diamond-shaped upholstery quilting and embroidered ‘Azure’ logos inside.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
