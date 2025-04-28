New Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur models unveiled

Bentley has put its new fourth-generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models on display at the Shanghai motor show, which are all powered by a new ‘high performance’ hybrid powertrain.

This new ‘high performance’ engine – which features in both the Continental GT and Flying Spur range – is a detuned version of the ‘Ultra High Performance’ set-up that replaced the long-standing W12 engine last year. These plug-in hybrids pair a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with an electric motor and a 26kWh battery, producing 680hp and an electric-only driving range of around 50 miles.

2025 Bentley Continental GT 2025 Bentley Flying Spur

With this new engine setup, the Continental GT can reportedly complete a 0 to 60mph sprint in 3.5 seconds (3.8 seconds for the convertible), while the Flying Spur can complete the same run in a reported 3.8 seconds.

The trim choices for both model ranges have also been revised, with a standard ‘core’ trim sitting below a range-topping ‘Azure’ trim grade. The Azure version adds a few exterior tweaks like a gloss black grille, chrome exterior accents and a unique 22-inch alloy wheel design, as well as diamond-shaped upholstery quilting and embroidered ‘Azure’ logos inside.