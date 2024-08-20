New BMW M5 Touring debuts

Part of its latest high-power M5 line-up, BMW’s performance-focused ‘M’ division has debuted the new M5 Touring – an estate version with a stretched roofline with a unique roof spoiler.

Besides providing supercar-rivalling pace and acceleration, BMW says that this new M5 range “combines electrifying performance with an unrivalled long-distance capability”, pointing to the fact that the performance car is now a petrol plug-in hybrid, combining a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a 19kWh battery and electric motor.

The added battery boosts the car’s output to 727hp – up from last generation’s petrol-only 567hp – and gives the car an estimated electric-only driving range of 38 to 42 miles.

BMW adds that this plug-in hybrid configuration can provide a fuel consumption of up to 166mpg – a large improvement over the last model’s average consumption of 25mpg. Top speed is limited to 155mph (can be pushed up to 189mph with the optional ‘M Drivers’ package’), and this Touring estate can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.6 seconds. This is two tenths of a second slower to 62mph than the Audi RS6 Avant.

In basic terms, the M5 Touring is the same car as the saloon version but with a bit more practicality. It has slightly wider wheel arches and is around four centimetres longer and seven centimetres wider than the standard M5.

Both versions of the new M5 come with larger blacked-out kidney grilles with an illuminated surround, more pronounced air intakes and sharper bonnet contour lines in the front, and a chunky two-section quad-exhaust diffuser on the rear bumper. The Touring’s extended rear roofline ends with a spoiler that provides extra downforce.

Inside, the M5 Touring comes with a familiar interior design, including a curved continuous digital instrument cluster and infotainment display that juts out of the dashboard, and front seats that are both heated and ventilated.

A premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system is included as standard, while an optional panoramic sunroof can be installed for an additional fee. The list of on-board tech features includes semi-autonomous parking assistance, which can cover distances of up to 200 metres on its own.

Now available to order in the UK, the third-generation BMW M5 Touring costs over £112k as standard, with the first customer deliveries expected to arrive on UK roads early next year.