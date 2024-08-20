fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New BMW M5 Touring debuts

BMW has launched its third-generation M5 Touring estate, with the first customer orders scheduled to arrive early next year

2024 BMW M5 Touring

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Part of its latest high-power M5 line-up, BMW’s performance-focused ‘M’ division has debuted the new M5 Touring – an estate version with a stretched roofline with a unique roof spoiler.

Besides providing supercar-rivalling pace and acceleration, BMW says that this new M5 range “combines electrifying performance with an unrivalled long-distance capability”, pointing to the fact that the performance car is now a petrol plug-in hybrid, combining a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a 19kWh battery and electric motor.

The added battery boosts the car’s output to 727hp – up from last generation’s petrol-only 567hp – and gives the car an estimated electric-only driving range of 38 to 42 miles.

BMW adds that this plug-in hybrid configuration can provide a fuel consumption of up to 166mpg – a large improvement over the last model’s average consumption of 25mpg. Top speed is limited to 155mph (can be pushed up to 189mph with the optional ‘M Drivers’ package’), and this Touring estate can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.6 seconds. This is two tenths of a second slower to 62mph than the Audi RS6 Avant.

In basic terms, the M5 Touring is the same car as the saloon version but with a bit more practicality. It has slightly wider wheel arches and is around four centimetres longer and seven centimetres wider than the standard M5.

Both versions of the new M5 come with larger blacked-out kidney grilles with an illuminated surround, more pronounced air intakes and sharper bonnet contour lines in the front, and a chunky two-section quad-exhaust diffuser on the rear bumper. The Touring’s extended rear roofline ends with a spoiler that provides extra downforce.

Inside, the M5 Touring comes with a familiar interior design, including a curved continuous digital instrument cluster and infotainment display that juts out of the dashboard, and front seats that are both heated and ventilated.

A premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system is included as standard, while an optional panoramic sunroof can be installed for an additional fee. The list of on-board tech features includes semi-autonomous parking assistance, which can cover distances of up to 200 metres on its own.

Now available to order in the UK, the third-generation BMW M5 Touring costs over £112k as standard, with the first customer deliveries expected to arrive on UK roads early next year.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved