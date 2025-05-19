fbpx
Model update

New entry-level Audi e-tron GT rejoins the range

Audi has brought back an entry-level version to its e-tron GT saloon line-up, after it was removed from the range as part of last year's facelift.

Audi e-tron GT quattro, May 2025

by The Car Expert staff

The base-spec e-tron GT quattro can call on up to 584hp, compared to 680hp for the next model up in the range, the S, and 856hp in the RS model. It will also cover up to 384 miles in official lab tests.

The new entry-level Audi e-tron GT starts at £88.5K and will be available to order in the UK from late June. First customer deliveries are due to begin arriving in the UK in August.

The returning entry-level Audi e-tron GT model rounds off the family after last year’s mid-life update, which now also comprises the S, RS and RS performance models.

By default, the Audi e-tron GT has a power output of 503hp, although this increases to 584hp when activating launch control mode. With a battery capacity of 105kW and a range of up to 384 miles, long-distance touring is a genuine possibility. This is helped by a charging capacity of up to 320kW if you can find a sufficiently powerful charger, which means you can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. To put it another way, you can potentially add 177 miles of range in a quick ten-minute stop, which is more than enough for almost all needs.

The Audi e-tron GT is closely related to the Porsche Taycan saloon, although Audi doesn’t offer an estate version like Porsche does. The e-tron GT range currently holds an overall B grade on The Car Expert’s award-winning Expert Rating Index. It gets excellent reviews from the UK motoring media (although not as good as the Porsche), but is an unsurprisingly expensive car to live with.

