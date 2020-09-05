New 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
New model

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class revealed with heavy focus on luxury and technology

Luxury saloon also gets an improved plug-in hybrid powertrain

Darren Cassey
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the new S-Class, its flagship luxury saloon, which boasts some of the most advanced technology the company has ever put in a car.

The model has a reputation for debuting technology that will become more common in years to come, and this new model is no different. For example, later in the development cycle it will offer level three autonomous driving, which will allow the driver to take their hands off the wheel for extended periods.

Key to efficiency is the news that the S-Class has an improved plug-in hybrid powertrain, which offers an electric-only range of up to 62 miles – more than double what its predecessor could achieve.

At launch in the UK, however, this will not be offered. Instead, we’ll get the more conventional S350d and S400d diesels, along with a mild hybrid S500 petrol model.

The new S-Class gets the latest generation MBUX infotainment system, with technical highlights including a head-up display with augmented reality content and a 3D driver display.

Further technological advancements include an optional Digital Light upgrade, which uses three main LEDs that use refraction to achieve a resolution of more than 1.3 million pixels per headlight, which can project warning symbols onto the road.

Styling-wise, the silhouette is largely unchanged, but there are a few minor details that have changed to give a sleeker appearance. This includes slimmer headlights, triangular rear lights and a more prominent grille.

Inside, the typical luxurious Mercedes-Benz ambience remains, but the design is significantly reworked. The key feature is the 12-inch central touchscreen that features prominently in the centre console, as well as the instrument binnacle that sits proud of the dashboard.

Rear passengers get extra legroom in the long wheelbase version, as well as two optional 12-inch touchscreen displays. They are synced with the front screens, so the driver can send media to the rear at the swipe of a finger.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will go on sale this month, with first customer cars expected to start arriving in December.

Darren Cassey
Darren Cassey
