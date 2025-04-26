New Omoda 7 and Jaecoo 5 SUVs debut

fbpx
by Sean Rees
The new Omoda 7 and Jaecoo 5 SUVs have debuted at this week’s Shanghai motor show, both of which are scheduled to arrive in the UK this summer.

Omoda and Jaecoo are new export-oriented brands from China’s Chery Automobile, one of the the country’s largest car manufacturers. Omoda launched in the UK last year with the Omoda 5 and Omoda E5 models, while Jaecoo launched at the start of this year with the Jaecoo 7 SUV.

Chery has big expansion plans for both brands, with several new models set to arrive in the UK later this year and into next year. We’ll have a more detailed breakdown coming separately very soon, as our editor Stuart Masson is currently in China with Omoda and Jaecoo to drive some of the new models and find out more about what’s on the way.

Omoda 7

Sitting between the Omoda 5 and upcoming Omoda 9 SUV, the new Omoda 7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is powered by an advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and electric motor that combine to produce 340hp, and can muster up to 745 miles of driving on a full tank and a charged battery. That’s 45 miles more than Omoda claims the larger 9 SHS can provide.

Omoda 7

Omoda is yet to confirm the size of the hybrid’s battery, but we do know that the car can handle up to 56 miles of electric-only driving, can charge from 30% to 80% battery in around 20 minutes, and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 8.5 seconds. Full UK pricing and specification are expected in coming weeks.

Jaecoo 5

The new Jaecoo 5 SUV will be available in either petrol or electric versions, and is also set to reach the UK later this year. Externally, it looks very much like a smaller version of the Jaecoo 7, which only launched in February and has already racked up about 2,000 registrations here in the UK.

The Jaecoo 5 will offer a choice of a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a fully electric model. Once again, full UK pricing and specification will be available in coming weeks.

Jaecoo is a more premium offering than Omoda, so pricing is set to be a few thousand pounds more than equivalent petrol Omoda 5 (£26-£28K) or Omoda E5 (£33-£35K) models. Like the larger Jaecoo 7, we expect a very high level of specification at very competitive prices.

Jaceoo 5

All Omoda and Jaecoo models come with a seven-year/100,000-mile new car warranty, and the company has alreayd built a network of around 70 dealerships around the UK.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
