fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Renault Clio hatchback debuts

Renault has shown off its sixth-generation Clio which will arrive with both pure petrol and hybrid powertrain options

2026 Renault Clio

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Renault has shown off its new sixth-generation Clio hatchback for the first time at the Munich motor show, which will arrive with both pure petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

Introducing overhauled exterior design language and updated on-board tech, this new iteration of the Clio is set to replace the current-generation model on sale since 2019, but won’t arrive until reportedly sometime in 2027. First arriving in 1990, over 1.3 million models have been sold with the Clio nameplate to date.

Starting with the car’s exterior looks, the hatchback sports a shorter more angular front grille, a new LED headlight design and more prominent front bumper air intakes with C-shaped daytime running lights. In comparison to the current model’s softer clam-shell silhouette, the new Clio has sharper body contours, a lip spoiler above the rear windscreen and hexagon-shaped tail lights.

While still smaller than mid-sized hatchbacks like the BMW 1 Series and Volkswagen Golf, Renault has made the Clio around seven centimetres longer and four centimetres wider than the current generation, which should slightly increase passenger room inside.

Renault says it has paid special attention to the car’s interior, using recycled materials to trim the cabin and installing a ten-inch infotainment and ten-inch digital instrument cluster in one continuous display as that juts out of the dashboard – the same system found in the all-electric Renault 4 and 5 model ranges.

Opening the boot lid reveals 391 litres of boot space – identical to the current model. Two powertrain options will be offered, starting with a 115hp 1.2-litre pure petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The latter, more expensive choice will be a 160hp hybrid setup with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and two electric motors working in tandem.

Renault adds that the hybrid has a fuel consumption of 72mpg, and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 8.3 seconds – a second quicker off the line than the current Clio E-Tech hybrid.

That sums up what we know about the upcoming sixth-generation Renault Clio. More details, including the car’s official launch date, UK pricing and trim specifications, are sure to follow in the coming months. Check back soon!

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved