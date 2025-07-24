New Subaru Uncharted to arrive early next year

Subaru has unveiled its first compact electric SUV – the Unchartered – which will be offered with three different drivetrain options when it arrives early next year.

Built on the same foundations as the electric Toyota C-HR+, which is set to arrive in the UK a little earlier, the Uncharted will be the second battery-powered Subaru to arrive on UK roads, after the larger Solterra which first went on sale in 2023.

Like the C-HR+, the Uncharted has a coupé-SUV silhouette with a sloping rear roofline and 21 centimetres of ground clearance. The compact car has a tight turning circle of five-and-a-half metres.

Inside, the model will come with a squared steering wheel, dual wireless smartphone chargers, paddle shifters and a 14-inch infotainment display in the centre of the dashboard.

The three powertrain options consist of the entry-level front-wheel drive 58kWh, mid-range front-wheel drive 77kWh, and top-spec all-wheel drive 77kWh. While the 58kWh option offers up to 276 miles on a single charge, Subaru says that the range-topping 344hp model has a maximum battery range of 292 miles, and a 0-62mph sprint time of five seconds flat. The car can also tow up to 1500kg of weight.

The longest battery range in the line-up is offered by the mid-range front-wheel drive 77kWh, which can reportedly muster up to 363 miles without recharging. Every model comes with a 22kW charger, which can top the battery up from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

That sums up what we know about the Subaru Unchartered so far. More details, including UK pricing, will be announced closer to the car’s official arrival early next year.