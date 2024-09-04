New V12-powered Aston Martin Vanquish debuts

Limited to just 1,000 models a year, the Aston Martin Vanquish has returned for its third-generation – a model that its manufacturer calls an “unprecedented combination of refined comfort” and “supercar performance.”

Sitting above the Vantage and DB12 in Aston Martin range, this is the first Vanquish model to go on sale since the old second-generation Vanquish was retired in 2018, and since then the flagship supercar has been given a performance boost, a new chassis and exterior design, and a new interior that Aston Martin says “sets new standards of modern luxury.”

While the car is slightly longer than previous versions (most of this length being added to the sculpted bonnet before the windscreen), the Vanquish is still strictly a two-seater coupé. The car has a fresh front bumper, fender and wide veined grille design, the latter being 13% larger than the grille on the brand’s DBS 770 Ultimate to aid cooling for the large engine.

Also new are the flush door handles and frameless door mirrors that marginally improve the car’s aerodynamic profile. The bodywork is largely made of carbon fibre, which reduces the car’s curb weight, and sits on new stiffer chassis foundations with the latest Bilstein DTX suspension technology (also a feature on the DB12 grand tourer) that provides “ultra-fast” shock absorber response times to improve ride quality and body control.

The coupé sits on ‘super-lightweight’ 21-inch alloy wheels with carbon ceramic brakes, wrapped in premium Pirelli P ZERO tyres that can reduce noise inside the car thanks to a sound-absorbing device on the inside of the tyre.

Inside, the Vanquish comes with a similar interior layout to that of the DB12, with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen embed between the dashboard and the thick centre console.

The new vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre V12 petrol engine – an upgraded version of the old DB11’s V12 – that produces 835hp and provides a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.3 seconds. Top speed is electronically-limited at 214mph.

Though in limited supply, the new Aston Martin Vanquish is now available to order. While Aston Martin has not confirmed the car’s price tag, the Vanquish pricing reportedly stretches over the £300k mark.