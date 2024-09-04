fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New V12-powered Aston Martin Vanquish debuts

Aston Martin has revived its V12-Powered Vanquish, this being the most powerful road legal iteration of the flagship supercar ever made

2024 Aston Martin Vanquish

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Limited to just 1,000 models a year, the Aston Martin Vanquish has returned for its third-generation – a model that its manufacturer calls an “unprecedented combination of refined comfort” and “supercar performance.”

Sitting above the Vantage and DB12 in Aston Martin range, this is the first Vanquish model to go on sale since the old second-generation Vanquish was retired in 2018, and since then the flagship supercar has been given a performance boost, a new chassis and exterior design, and a new interior that Aston Martin says “sets new standards of modern luxury.”

While the car is slightly longer than previous versions (most of this length being added to the sculpted bonnet before the windscreen), the Vanquish is still strictly a two-seater coupé. The car has a fresh front bumper, fender and wide veined grille design, the latter being 13% larger than the grille on the brand’s DBS 770 Ultimate to aid cooling for the large engine.

Also new are the flush door handles and frameless door mirrors that marginally improve the car’s aerodynamic profile. The bodywork is largely made of carbon fibre, which reduces the car’s curb weight, and sits on new stiffer chassis foundations with the latest Bilstein DTX suspension technology (also a feature on the DB12 grand tourer) that provides “ultra-fast” shock absorber response times to improve ride quality and body control.

The coupé sits on ‘super-lightweight’ 21-inch alloy wheels with carbon ceramic brakes, wrapped in premium Pirelli P ZERO tyres that can reduce noise inside the car thanks to a sound-absorbing device on the inside of the tyre.

Inside, the Vanquish comes with a similar interior layout to that of the DB12, with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen embed between the dashboard and the thick centre console.

The new vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre V12 petrol engine – an upgraded version of the old DB11’s V12 – that produces 835hp and provides a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.3 seconds. Top speed is electronically-limited at 214mph.

Though in limited supply, the new Aston Martin Vanquish is now available to order. While Aston Martin has not confirmed the car’s price tag, the Vanquish pricing reportedly stretches over the £300k mark.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved