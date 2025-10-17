One-off Maserati Grecale ‘Tributo Il Bruciato’ debuts

Maserati has unveiled a one-off special edition version of its Grecale SUV created in collaboration with a prominent Italian wine-making family.

With ‘Il Bruciato’ referring to a renowned wine from Bolgheri in Tuscany, this model is a creation of Maserati’s ‘Fuoriserie’ personalisation programme, which allows buyers to create one-of-a-kind Maserati cars.

Based on the mid-range ‘Modena’ trim grade – which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine aided by 48V of mild-hybrid assistance – this special edition features cosmetic changes only. Most notable at first glance is the unique bodywork colour inspired by red wine in motion in a glass that changes colour from chrome copper to ‘dark raspberry’ throughout the day depending on light.

The window surrounds, tips of the exhaust, large 21-inch alloy wheels and brake calipers are finished in black.

The same wine-inspired colour scheme continues inside with a two-tone red and saddle-tan leather upholstery trim with stitching inspired by the shape of cannelloni pasta. The car also comes fitted with a 14-speaker Sonus faber premium audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

Maserati hasn’t announced the pricing of the ‘Tributo Il Bruciato’, nor is the model going on sale as a standalone trim. Instead, the car is an example of how the Grecale can be customised through the Fuoriserie programme. Buyers interested in this particular trim specification can request something very similar through the same Maserati workshop, which opened its doors for the first time in March.