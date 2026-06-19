Peugeot E-208 GTi hot hatch unveiled

Peugeot has confirmed UK pricing and performance figures for the new E-208 GTi, marking the return of one of the most famous badges in hot hatch history – this time with electric power.

Developed by Peugeot Sport and unveiled at the Le Mans 24 Hours race, Peugeot claims battery-powered hot hatch delivers the best performance of any car in the B-segment, combining 281hp with a 0-62mph time of just 5.5 seconds.

Faster than its rivals

The E-208 GTi’s headline figures put it ahead of every mainstream electric hot hatch currently on sale.

Its 281hp electric motor produces 345Nm of torque and gives the Peugeot a quicker sprint time than rivals including the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima (5.9 seconds), Alpine A290 GTS (6.4 seconds) and Mini John Cooper Works Electric (5.9 seconds).

Peugeot says the E-208 GTi’s powertrain has benefited from technology developed through the company’s motorsport programmes, including software derived from racing applications. The motor is paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential to help put power down more effectively when exiting corners.

GTi styling with a nod to the 205

Visually, the E-208 GTi stays very close to the concept car of the same name unveiled in last year. Compared with the standard E-208 hatch, the GTi gains wider wheel arches, a lowered stance, bespoke front and rear bumpers and 18-inch alloy wheels inspired by the perforated design used on the original 205 GTi.

Inside, Peugeot has incorporated numerous references to previous GTi models, including red carpets, red seat belts, sports seats with red detailing and a red-accented steering wheel. A dedicated GTi digital instrument display and performance pages complete the package.

Chassis upgrades

Unlike many performance EVs that focus solely on straight-line speed, Peugeot says considerable effort has gone into improving handling.

The E-208 GTi sits around three centimetres lower than a standard E-208 and features wider tracks, revised springs and dampers, a larger rear anti-roll bar and upgraded brakes with four-piston front callipers. The car also gains Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres as standard.

Peugeot Sport engineers say feedback from drivers involved with the firm’s World Endurance Championship programme helped finalise the chassis setup, with particular attention paid to maintaining the playful handling characteristics traditionally associated with GTi models.

Up to 233 miles of range

Power comes from a 54kWh battery pack, which has been upgraded with improved cooling to maintain performance during sustained hard driving. Peugeot says this allows the car to deliver maximum power consistently without reducing output as temperatures rise.

Range depends on tyre choice. Cars fitted with the optional Hankook tyres can travel up to 233 miles on a single charge, while the standard Michelin-equipped version offers 219 miles.

Rapid charging at up to 100kW allows a 20% to 80% top-up in less than 30 minutes. The E-208 GTi also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing owners to power external electrical devices from the car’s battery.

Pricing and availability

The Peugeot E-208 GTi will be priced from £35k, undercutting some premium electric performance rivals. Peugeot is yet to announce exactly when the hot hatch will become available to order, but more information is sure to follow in the coming weeks. Check back soon!