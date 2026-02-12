Pricing announced for new Mazda 6e saloon

Mazda has announced the price list for its new all-electric Mazda 6e saloon, which will arrive in the UK this summer with two trims to choose from.

This fourth-generation Mazda 6 range – now electric only – is the third battery-powered car Mazda to arrive on UK roads, after the compact MX-30 crossover and its range extender sister model.

While the saloon is launching across mainland Europe with two powertrain options – an entry-level 69kWh and top-spec 80kWh battery, the Mazda 6e will only be sold in Britain with a 258hp 78kWh powertrain, which delivers an official range of 348 miles and a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.9 seconds – a 10% to 80% battery top-up taking around 24 minutes when using a 195kW DC rapid charging station.

Inside, a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and ten-inch digital instrument cluster are paired together on the dashboard, complemented by an augmented reality head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen.

Opening the boot reveals 336 litres of boot space – over 100 litres less than its petrol-powered predecessor. That said, you do also get 72 litres of add ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet.

Two trims will be offered when the electric saloon arrives in UK showrooms this Summer – the ‘Takumi’ and ‘Takumi Plus’. ‘Takumi’ models will feature black or stone ‘Maztex’ artificial leather, while ‘Takumi Plus’ offers tan Nappa leather with artificial suede cloth woven fabric seat trim.

Pricing for the new range will begin at just south of £39k for the ‘Takumi’, rising to £40k for the ‘Takumi Plus’.