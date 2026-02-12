Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Pricing announced for new Mazda 6e saloon

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Mazda has announced the price list for its new all-electric Mazda 6e saloon, which will arrive in the UK this summer with two trims to choose from.

This fourth-generation Mazda 6 range – now electric only – is the third battery-powered car Mazda to arrive on UK roads, after the compact MX-30 crossover and its range extender sister model.

While the saloon is launching across mainland Europe with two powertrain options – an entry-level 69kWh and top-spec 80kWh battery, the Mazda 6e will only be sold in Britain with a 258hp 78kWh powertrain, which delivers an official range of 348 miles and a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.9 seconds – a 10% to 80% battery top-up taking around 24 minutes when using a 195kW DC rapid charging station.

Inside, a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and ten-inch digital instrument cluster are paired together on the dashboard, complemented by an augmented reality head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen.

Opening the boot reveals 336 litres of boot space – over 100 litres less than its petrol-powered predecessor. That said, you do also get 72 litres of add ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet.

Two trims will be offered when the electric saloon arrives in UK showrooms this Summer – the ‘Takumi’ and ‘Takumi Plus’. ‘Takumi’ models will feature black or stone ‘Maztex’ artificial leather, while ‘Takumi Plus’ offers tan Nappa leather with artificial suede cloth woven fabric seat trim. 

Pricing for the new range will begin at just south of £39k for the ‘Takumi’, rising to £40k for the ‘Takumi Plus’.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved