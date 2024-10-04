fbpx
Pricing announced for new Skoda Elroq

Skoda has announced its price list and trim specs for its new electric Elroq, which will become available to order in the UK this month

2024 Skoda Elroq

by Sean Rees

Skoda has announced its price list and trim specifications for its new electric Elroq SUV, which will become available to order in the UK this month.

A smaller sibling to the acclaimed Skoda Enyaq that has been on sale since 2021, the Elroq is a small SUV that will soon challenge the sales of the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV, with three different powertrain options to choose from.

Four different trims will be available, with the powertrains restricted to these trim choices. The entry-level ‘SE’ is only available with the least powerful 55kWh battery, which has a single-charge range of 230 miles. This trim sits on 19-inch silver alloy wheels, and comes with LED headlights, LED tail lights, fabric and artificial leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The standard spec also includes a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen display, a rear-view camera with rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition and blind spot detection.

The mid-range ‘SE L’ is instead only offered with a 63kWh battery that has a maximum battery range of 250 miles. This trim adds a heated steering wheel with paddles for energy recuperation settings, heated front seats and Skoda’s navigation system accessed through the infotainment screen.

The ‘SE L’ also comes with dual-zone climate control, front parking sensors and has a faster DC rapid charging speed of up to 145kW.

The next step up – the ‘Elroq Edition’ – introduces the final powertrain option. Alongside the 63kWh battery, this trim is also available with the range-topping 82kWh battery that can travel up to 360 miles on a single charge and can charge at speeds of up to 175kW.

The ‘Elroq Edition’ also adds chrome roof rails and window surrounds to the car’s exterior as well as rear privacy glass, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control.

The final trim choice – the ‘Elroq Sportline’ – has the same powertrain options, but comes with larger 20-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, a ‘SportLine’ exterior styling pack with sportier bumpers and black roof rails, a microsuede and artificial leather upholstery trimming inside and a motorised tailgate with with kick activation.

The boot can hold up to 470 litres of luggage and the model comes with many of Skoda’s ‘simply clever’ features, including a parcel shelf that can be placed halfway up the boot, an umbrella in the door lining and an ice scraper with tyre tread depth gauge mounted in the boot lid. Storage cubbies in the cabin have a further 48 litres of storage space, including two levels of mini shelves on either side of the boot.

Pricing for the new Elroq will begin at £31.5k when the SUV becomes available to order on October 18th, which is slightly cheaper than the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric, and not much more expensive than Skoda’s petrol-powered Karoq.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
