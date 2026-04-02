Refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLE range revealed

Mercedes-Benz has revealed updated versions of the GLE SUV and GLE coupé-SUV, with changes exterior styling, on-board tech, suspension and powertrains.

On sale since 2019, this is the GLE’s second major mid-life facelift since its first arrival, which comes as Mercedes-Benz looks to keep the model competitive with newer similarly-sized rivals like the BYD Seal U, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-80 and Skoda Kodiaq.

Mercedes says around 3,000 components are new or revised, with the main focus on:

Updated range engines

New suspension and ride-control tech

New infotainment system

Revised exterior looks

Upgraded driving assistance systems

Not sure of the difference between the GLE SUV and GLE Coupé? They are almost identical, and come with the same engine and trim choice, but the SUV has a conventional SUV bodyshape with a relatively flat rear window, while the ‘sportier’ coupé-SUV version has a sloping rear roofline. In addition, the Coupé has a firmer suspension setup and a slightly shorter wheelbase (length between the front and back wheels).

Styling changes

Externally, the biggest changes are at the front.

Both the GLE and GLE Coupé get:

A larger grille

An illuminated central Mercedes-Benz star

New lighting signatures with horizontal star motifs in the headlamps

in the headlamps Revised bumpers

Updated rear light graphics

More advanced ‘Digital Light’ headlights can be specced through the options list that have been updated with micro-LED technology. Mercedes says the light field is around 40% larger than before, while energy use is reduced by up to 50%. New paint colours and wheel designs have also been added.

Engines and drivetrains

Mercedes says the GLE range now gets revised petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines.

The headline changes include:

GLE ‘580 4MATIC’ – V8 power rises from 510hp to 530hp

GLE ‘450 4MATIC’ – gets a revised six-cylinder petrol engine

‘450 4MATIC’ – gets a revised six-cylinder petrol engine GLE ‘450e 4MATIC’ – plug-in hybrid uses an updated six-cylinder petrol engine and has an electric-only range of about 66 miles

GLE ‘350d 4MATIC’ and GLE ‘450d 4MATIC’ – diesel models now use an electric heating catalyst to improve emissions performance

All petrol and diesel engines come with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance, supporting functions such as coasting, energy recuperation and torque boost.

Ride and suspension

One of the most significant updates is to the car’s suspension setup.

A new ‘cloud-based’ damper control system works with air suspension and can prepare the car for speed bumps using shared vehicle data. Mercedes says this allows the dampers to adjust before the car reaches the bump.

The GLE can also be specced with the brand’s ‘E-Active Body Control’ tech which can control each wheel individually. Mercedes says it analyses the driving situation 1,000 times per second.

Driver assistance and parking tech

Both GLE versions gain the manufacturer’s latest driving assistance systems, supported by a new water-cooled computer processor and a sensor set including:

Ten exterior cameras

up to five radar sensors

12 ultrasonic sensors

Parking assistance has also been updated. Mercedes says the system can now park at speeds of up to around 3mph, around 60% than before. There is also an automatic reversing function that can retrace part of the route just driven.

On off-road versions, Mercedes also offers a ‘transparent bonnet’ view using the 360-degree camera system to show the area under the front of the vehicle.

Interior and infotainment

Inside, both models now use Mercedes’ new ‘MB.OS’ infotainment system, which supports over-the-air software updates.

In addition to the revised infotainment operating system, the large ‘MBUX Superscreen’ display now comes as standard. This places three 12-inch displays under one glass panel, including a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Other cabin changes include:

New trim and upholstery options

Revised dashboard air vents

Updated steering wheel controls

Google Maps-based navigation within the Mercedes interface

Upgraded voice assistant tech

Previously reserved to top-spec models, a panoramic glass roof is now standard across the range, and Mercedes has also updated the cabin air filtration system, which it says refreshes interior air roughly every 90 seconds.

Practicality

The standard GLE SUV remains the more practical choice of the two.

For the SUV bodystyle, Mercedes quotes:

A boot capacity from 630 litres behind the rear seats

Up to 2,055 litres with the second row folded

An optional third row of seats

A towing capacity of up to 3,500kg

The GLE Coupé trades some of that practicality for a lower roofline and sportier proportions.

That just about sums up what we know about the revised GLE range so far. Mercedes-Benz is yet to announce the updated SUV’s UK price list or exactly when it is landing in UK showrooms. These details are sure to follow in the coming months.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 60% in our Expert Rating index.