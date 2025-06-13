Revised BMW XM comes with more equipment options

The large high-performance BMW XM range has been updated with a faster hybrid charging speed, revised trim levels and more customisation choices on the options list.

The range now consists of two different models – down from three. The lead-in XM ’50e’ is powered by a 475hp turbocharged hybrid straight-six and 26kWh battery with a electric-only range of 50 miles, while the flagship XM ‘Label’ makes use of a 748hp hybridised V8 with an all-electric travel distance of 47 miles. Both versions are now compatible with improved AC charging speeds of up to 11kW.

The ‘Label’ options list has been expanded with a few new customisation options. The top-spec SUV can now be specced in a metallic ‘tanzanite blue’ exterior colour and the kidney grille in the front can be ordered in ‘high gloss black’. The ‘Label’ package also now includes a new welcome light animation and larger 22-inch alloy wheels, with even larger 23-inch alloys added to the optional extras. There are also a few new colour options for the seat upholstery accents inside.

As standard with the ’50e’, the XM is fitted with a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as a premium Harmon Kardon surround sound system.

The revised range is now available to order, with UK pricing starting at around £113k for the ’50e’, rising to over £154k for the ‘Label’.