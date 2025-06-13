fbpx
Revised BMW XM comes with more equipment options

The BMW XM range has been updated with a faster hybrid charging speed, revised trim levels and more customisation choices on the options list

by Sean Rees
The large high-performance BMW XM range has been updated with a faster hybrid charging speed, revised trim levels and more customisation choices on the options list.

The range now consists of two different models – down from three. The lead-in XM ’50e’ is powered by a 475hp turbocharged hybrid straight-six and 26kWh battery with a electric-only range of 50 miles, while the flagship XM ‘Label’ makes use of a 748hp hybridised V8 with an all-electric travel distance of 47 miles. Both versions are now compatible with improved AC charging speeds of up to 11kW.

The ‘Label’ options list has been expanded with a few new customisation options. The top-spec SUV can now be specced in a metallic ‘tanzanite blue’ exterior colour and the kidney grille in the front can be ordered in ‘high gloss black’. The ‘Label’ package also now includes a new welcome light animation and larger 22-inch alloy wheels, with even larger 23-inch alloys added to the optional extras. There are also a few new colour options for the seat upholstery accents inside.

As standard with the ’50e’, the XM is fitted with a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as a premium Harmon Kardon surround sound system.

The revised range is now available to order, with UK pricing starting at around £113k for the ’50e’, rising to over £154k for the ‘Label’.

Described by its manufacturer as “the ultimate driving machine”, the BMW XM currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 54% in our Expert Rating index. Although it scores top marks for its CO2 emissions, the XM has picked up poor reviews scores from across the motoring media, who criticise the SUV’s expensive price tag and punishing ride comfort.

The latest from The Car Expert

