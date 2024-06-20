Revised design and new tech for BMW M2

BMW has revised its high-performance M2 coupé for 2024, including new exterior colour options and slight tweaks to the chassis setup, power output and infotainment package.

On sale for around a year now, BMW has updated the latest second-generation M2 so that the sports car “once again sets the benchmark for driving pleasure in a compact two-door form.” The car’s aggressive exterior looks remain unchanged, but BMW has expanded the range of bodywork colours to 14 options by adding new shades of yellow, green, blue and purple.

The most notable changes are under the hood. BMW says that the coupé’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine (manual and automatic options offered) has been given a 20hp boost – now 480hp total (0-60mph in four seconds) – and that the chassis technology has been improved, though exactly how the chassis has been improved hasn’t been explained in detail.

2024 BMW M2

Inside, BMW is now offering the M2 with a revised flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in leather and fitted with gearshift paddles. Electrically-adjustable ‘M Sport’ seats have also been added to the options list.

The car’s interior layout is practically identical post-update, including the 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 15-inch infotainment display pairing. However, these screens now run the brand’s newer ‘Operating System 8.5’ which is reportedly more user-friendly and customisable than the prior system.

A head-up display with augmented reality navigation is offered for an extra fee that will project navigation instructions onto the road ahead.

The cheaper and less powerful BMW 2 Series Coupé range has also been given a small facelift – a line-up that is being manufactured alongside the M2 at BMW’s factory in Mexico. This includes the same infotainment updates and more exterior paint colours, as well as some slight bodywork tweaks.

2024 BMW 2 Series Coupé

The 2 Series now has a chunkier grille surround and body-coloured side skirts – replacing the black trim side skirts of the pre-facelift model. In contrast, the wing mirrors are now finished in black. The top-spec ‘M240i’ model also gets a slightly bigger diffuser on the rear bumper.

A semi-automated ‘parking assistant’ feature that can handle acceleration, braking, steering and gear shifting tasks during parking manoeuvres is now standard, as are 18-inch low-weight alloy wheels, sport seats, and dual-zone automatic air-conditioning.

The engine options remain unchanged, with ‘220i’, ‘230i’ and ‘M240i’ options to choose from (all automatic only). The top-spec ‘M240i’ can complete a 0-60mph sprint in 4.3 seconds, which is only 0.3 seconds slower than the M2, which now costs around £17k more.

Pricing for the updated M2 and 2 Series Coupé now start at £63k and £37k (not including additional on-the-road charges) respectively.

The BMW M2 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. Although it receives high praise from motoring journalists, its overall score is weighed down by inevitably high running costs, while its safety rating and CO 2 emissions levels are only average.

By comparison, the BMW 2 Series Coupé currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, based on a score of 68%. This is a combination of excellent media review scores, good CO2 emissions, an average safety rating and relatively poor running costs.