Model update

Skoda Enyaq range bolstered by ‘Sportline 85’ trim

The single-motor Skoda Enyaq 'Sportline 85' will arrive in the UK in June, which has a longer battery range than the dual-motor 'Sportline 85x'

Skoda Enyaq Sportline 85

by Sean Rees

Skoda will soon introduce a new single-motor model option to its range-topping Enyaq ‘Sportline’ SUV line-up that is cheaper and has a longer battery range than its dual-motor counterpart.

Now available to buy in both SUV and coupé-SUV bodystyles, the ‘Sportline 85’ is powered by the same 77kWh battery as the dual-motor ‘Sportline 85x’ which was updated recently alongside the rest of the Enyaq range, but all of the model’s power comes from one rear-mounted 286hp electric motor.

Without an additional electric motor mounted in the front, the Enyaq’s efficiency increases, allowing the ‘Sportline 85’ to reportedly muster up to 354 miles on a single charge (356 miles for the sleeker coupé-SUV) – 22 miles more than the ‘Sportline 85x’.

Top speed is electronically capped at 111mph and the car can charge at speeds of up to 135kW, with a 10% to 80% battery top-up taking around 28 minutes. 

Opting for a single-motor model over a dual-motor version usually translates to more battery range at the expense of power and performance, but for the ‘Sportline 85’ this isn’t the case. This new single-motor model can match the 6.7-second 0-62mph sprint time of its dual-motor counterpart, and comes with the same equipment list for a slightly cheaper price.

Sitting above the ‘Edition 85’ model in the Enyaq range, pricing for the ‘Sportline 85’ will begin at just over £47k when it becomes available to order on 12th June – this being £1,500 cheaper than the ‘Sportline 85x’ lead-in price.

One of the most highly-regarded mid-sized SUVs in our Expert Rating index, the Skoda Enyaq currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 80%.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
