Toyota bZ4X gets battery range upgrade

Toyota has given its mid-sized all-electric bZ4X SUV a facelift that will become available to order in early November, including cosmetic changes, a longer standard equipment list and improved powertrain tech.

Starting with the exterior looks, Toyota has given the SUV a few minor front end design changes, including a more angular daytime running light shape and a new ‘Hammerhead’ LED headlight signature. The car’s alloy wheel design is also new.

Inside, Toyota has revised the dashboard layout and design, introducing a larger 14-inch infotainment touchscreen (replacing the old 12-inch screen) included as standard, above a new ‘digital island’ centre console that incorporates twin wireless smartphone chargers. Buyers will also be able to spec their model with a large panoramic sunroof, which is an optional extra.

Toyota adds that its engineers have also re-tuned the bZ4X’s suspension “for increased ride comfort and improved handling”, and the manufacturer has also been able to further reduce noise and vibration when driving.

The headline change however is the powertrain upgrade. One of the key criticisms levelled against the bZ4X since launch has been its rather uncompetitive maximum battery range, which is bested by several close competitors.

The post-facelift range includes both entry-level 58kWh and top-spec 73kWh battery choices. The latter can reportedly muster up to 352 miles on a single charge – around 39 miles more than the current top-spec bZ4X model can handle. Range-topping ‘Excel’ grade models also come with a 22kW built-in AC charger, instead of the standard 11kW AC charger.

UK pricing will begin at just under £40k for the front-wheel drive 58kWh ‘Icon’ model, rising to over £51k for the all-wheel drive 73kWh ‘Excel’. Orders open on 3rd November, with the first customer deliveries expected to arrive in January.

The Toyota bZ4X holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 79%. It gets top marks for its excellent safety rating, zero tailpipe emissions and strong media reviews. Running costs are also good.