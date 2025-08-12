fbpx
Trim changes for Kia Picanto and XCeed

Kia has given its Picanto and XCeed a simpler three-tier trim range as part of an update that also changes the engine options available

Kia Picanto and XCeed

by Sean Rees
Kia has given its pint-sized Picanto and small XCeed crossover a simpler three-tier trim range as part of an update that also changes the engine options available.

Both models ranges now consist of an entry-level ‘Pure’, mid-range ‘GT-Line’ and top-spec ‘GT Line S’ grade, instead of the ‘2’, ‘3’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-line S’ line-up formerly available. The ‘Pure’ is simply the re-named ‘2’ trim, while the ‘3’ equipment level has been removed from sale entirely.

The Picanto city car, which Kia says is its second best-selling model so far this year, is now only available with a 67hp 1.0-litre petrol engine. The more powerful 1.2-litre petrol formerly offered with the ‘GT-Line S’ trim has been removed.

The XCeed, which sits a little higher than the standard Ceed hatchback with thicker bumpers, roof rails and more prominent wheel arches, is now offered with a new 113hp 1.0-litre petrol mid-hybrid engine, which replaces the 1.5-litre petrol formerly available. The XCeed ‘GT-Line S’ is also available with a 177hp petrol engine. Both cars are still available with either a manual and automatic gearbox.

Pricing for the Picanto now starts at just under £17k, while the XCeed currently costs around £25k as standard. The Picanto has a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 61%, while the XCeed currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
