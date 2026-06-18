Updates for Maserati Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio

Maserati has refreshed three of its core models – the Grecale SUV, GranTurismo coupé and GranCabrio convertible – with revised styling, upgraded technology and new powertrain options as the Italian luxury brand marks the centenary of its iconic Trident logo.

The updates are designed to strengthen Maserati’s position in the luxury market, with the Italian marque focusing on improved cabin quality, more powerful engines and enhanced electric driving tech across its range.

Grecale gains a new V6 model

The biggest change for UK buyers is likely to be the arrival of a new 390hp V6-powered Grecale, which slots between the existing four-cylinder models and the range-topping 530hp ‘Trofeo’.

The new engine is derived from Maserati’s twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 and is offered in both ‘Grecale V6’ and ‘Modena V6’ variants. Maserati says it delivers significantly more low-speed torque than the existing four-cylinder engines, giving the SUV stronger acceleration and greater flexibility in everyday driving.

The Grecale line-up now consists of six models:

Grecale (250hp mild hybrid)

Modena (330hp mild hybrid)

Grecale V6 (390hp petrol)

Modena V6 (390hp petrol)

Trofeo V6 (530hp petrol)

Folgore (550hp electric)

The SUV also receives a revised front-end design inspired by the MCPura supercar, along with new alloy wheel designs, a redesigned steering wheel and updated digital controls.

Electric Grecale now travels further

Maserati has also improved the 550hp Grecale Folgore electric SUV.

Thanks to aerodynamic tweaks, revised energy management software and more efficient tyres, the EV now offers a longer driving range than before. Maserati says range increases up to 393 miles – a 33-mile increase – on versions fitted with 21-inch wheels.

GranTurismo and GranCabrio become more powerful

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio have also been updated, with Maserati focusing on performance, refinement and personalisation.

The headline change is a power increase for the ‘Trofeo’ models. Their 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 now produces 590hp, up by 40hp compared with the previous version. Maserati claims a top speed of more than 200mph in the GranTurismo Trofeo.

Both models continue to be offered in three versions:

490hp V6

590hp Trofeo V6

Fully electric Folgore

All versions come with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension as standard.

Faster electric grand tourers

The electric GranTurismo Folgore and GranCabrio Folgore remain among the most powerful cars Maserati has ever built.

Their three-motor powertrain develops up to 760hp, while a new energy management system boosts the GranTurismo Folgore’s driving range to more than 336 miles.

Maserati says the GranTurismo Folgore can reach 202mph, while the GranCabrio Folgore tops out at 180mph, making it one of the fastest electric convertibles currently on sale.

New technology and more personalisation

Across all three model lines, Maserati has introduced revised digital displays, a redesigned steering wheel and an updated driver monitoring system capable of detecting fatigue and distraction.

The company has also expanded its ‘Fuoriserie’ personalisation programme with new paint colours, interior trims and bespoke options, while launching a new online configurator designed to replicate the experience of specifying a car in a showroom.

The updated Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio will begin rolling out to international markets during 2026, with UK pricing and specification details expected to be confirmed closer to launch.