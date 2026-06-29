Summary

The Skoda Peaq is a new flagship seven-seat electric SUV that is set to arrive in UK showrooms in September.

Sitting above the Enyaq in the Skoda range, the seven-seat Peaq will sit in the large SUV category, challenging battery-powered rivals like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Volvo EX90 and Peugeot E-5008.

While the SUV’s arrival is officially on the books, its rather early to give the Peaq an Expert Rating score. Once several UK-based reviews of the model are published, and we have collected Euro NCAP safety credentials and running cost data for the model, we will update this page.

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £51,980 Launching: Autumn 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

While there are a few reviews and previews published by the British motoring media of the Peaq prototype model, there are no UK-based reviews of the Peaq online just yet. This is sure to change in the coming months as we near SUV’s arrival in September. Check back soon!

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of June 2026, the Skoda Peaq has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the Skoda Peaq has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Peaq is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Skoda Peaq. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Peaq to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Peaq, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skoda Peaq

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skoda Peaq. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Skoda Peaq, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX | Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Kia EV9 | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Range Rover Electric | Range Rover plug-in hybrid | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volvo EX90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Peaq at The Car Expert

Buy a Skoda Peaq

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Skoda Peaq, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Skoda Peaq

If you’re looking to lease a new Skoda Peaq, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)