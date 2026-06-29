Summary
The Skoda Peaq is a new flagship seven-seat electric SUV that is set to arrive in UK showrooms in September.
Sitting above the Enyaq in the Skoda range, the seven-seat Peaq will sit in the large SUV category, challenging battery-powered rivals like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Volvo EX90 and Peugeot E-5008.
While the SUV’s arrival is officially on the books, its rather early to give the Peaq an Expert Rating score. Once several UK-based reviews of the model are published, and we have collected Euro NCAP safety credentials and running cost data for the model, we will update this page.
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £51,980
Launching: Autumn 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.
While there are a few reviews and previews published by the British motoring media of the Peaq prototype model, there are no UK-based reviews of the Peaq online just yet. This is sure to change in the coming months as we near SUV’s arrival in September. Check back soon!
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of June 2026, the Skoda Peaq has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of June 2026, the Skoda Peaq has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Peaq is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of June 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Skoda Peaq. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of June 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Peaq to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Peaq, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skoda Peaq
As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skoda Peaq. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Skoda Peaq, you might also be interested in these alternatives
BMW iX | Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Kia EV9 | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Range Rover Electric | Range Rover plug-in hybrid | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volvo EX90
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Peaq at The Car Expert
Buy a Skoda Peaq
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Skoda Peaq, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Skoda Peaq
If you’re looking to lease a new Skoda Peaq, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Skoda Peaq
Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
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Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
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Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
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