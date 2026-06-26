New all-electric Skoda Peaq SUV arriving in September

Skoda has revealed UK specifications for its new Peaq – a flagship seven-seat electric SUV that is set to arrive in September.

Sitting above the Enyaq in the Skoda range, the seven-seat Peaq will sit in the large SUV category, challenging battery-powered rivals like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Volvo EX90 and Peugeot E-5008.

While those models also offer three rows of seats, Skoda is pitching the Peaq as one of the most practical options in the class. It offers seating for seven adults, a 299-litre boot with all seats in place, 890 litres with the third row folded, and up to 2,075 litres when both rear rows are stowed. A 37-litre front ‘frunk’ boot provides additional storage for charging cables.

Competitive battery range

Every Peaq uses Skoda’s largest-ever battery pack, a 86kWh unit. Buyers can choose between the Peaq ’90’, with rear-wheel drive and 286hp, or the Peaq ’90x’, which adds a second electric motor for all-wheel drive and increases output to 299hp. The ’90x’ completes the 0-62mph sprint in 6.8 seconds.

Skoda says the rear-wheel-drive model offers up to 390 miles of range, placing it among the longest-range seven-seat electric SUVs on sale. Rapid charging at up to 199kW allows a 10% to 80% recharge in around 28 minutes, while Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality enables owners to power external electrical devices from the battery.

New tech and a focus on practicality

The Peaq introduces several firsts for Skoda. Inside is a new 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen running an Android-based infotainment system with Google Maps, YouTube and Spotify integration, alongside a ten-inch digital driver’s display.

A digital key allows the car to be unlocked and started using a smartphone or smartwatch, while an augmented reality head-up display – which projects driving information and navigation graphics onto the windscreen – will join the options list from 2027.

The SUV also debuts flush-fitting door handles, an panoramic glass roof with adjustable shading, and new windscreen wipers with integrated washer jets. Typical Skoda ‘Simply Clever’ touches remain, including several storage cubbies throughout the cabin, wireless phone charging and a fold-out table available on higher-spec models.

Three trim levels

The Peaq will be offered in ‘SE L’, ‘Edition’ and ‘SportLine’ trim levels.

The lead-in trim list includes LED exterior lights, heated front and rear seats, a heated windscreen, electric tailgate and digital key. The ‘Edition’ adds matrix LED headlights, leather upholstery, surround-view parking cameras and automated parking functions, while ‘SportLine’ introduces sportier styling touches, sports seats and adaptive suspension.

Pricing and availability

The new Skoda Peaq will become available to order in September 2026.

Prices start from £52k for the Peaq ‘SE L’, rising to £55k for the ‘Edition’, while the range-topping ‘SportLine’ starts from £58k. All-wheel-drive ’90x’ variants are only available with the ‘Edition’ and ‘SportLine’ trim grades.