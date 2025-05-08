fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Nissan Micra EV

Nissan Micra preview 2025

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Nissan Micra is an upcoming small electric five-door hatchback. It was previewed in early 2025 and is expected to launch in late 2025.

The new Micra is based on the new Renault 5 E-Tech, and will be built in the same factory in France. It has been designed at Nissan’s design studio in London.

As yet, we don’t have full details and specifications for the new Micra. We do know that it will offer a choice of two battery sizes, same as the Renault 5, and we expect that its overall performance and driving range will be similar to the Renault.

As far as we know, there are no plans to offer a petrol or hybrid version of the new Micra.

We’ll update this page as more information about the new Nissan Micra becomes available. We expect UK pricing and specification information to be published in Autumn 2025, with the car arriving here either later in the year or early 2026.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Engines: single electric motor, front-wheel drive
Price: TBA

Launch date: Late 2025
UK arrival date: Early 2026

Media reviews

The first media reviews of the Nissan Micra are likely to appear in late 2025. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

We don’t expect the Nissan Micra to undergo Euro NCAP safety testing until late 2025 or early 2026. Keep checking back for the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

We don’t expect the Nissan Micra to undergo Green NCAP emissions testing until 2026 at the earliest.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Micra is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Nissan Micra is an upcoming model, so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Micra, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As soon as we have verified running cost information for the Nissan Micra from our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data, we’ll publish the information here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV2

The Nissan Micra has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Nissan dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Nissan Micra, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Dacia SpringFiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Leapmotor T03Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 E-TechVauxhall Corsa Electric | Volkswagen ID.2

The small electric car market is growing rapidly after a slow start. By the time the Nissan Micra EV arrives, there could be even more new models available. Keep checking back for the latest information.

More news, reviews and information about the Nissan Micra at The Car Expert

New Nissan Leaf and Micra to arrive this year

New Nissan Leaf and Micra to arrive this year

Nissan Micra to be replaced by EV

Nissan Micra to be replaced by EV

Nissan Micra (2017 to 2024)

Nissan Micra (2017 to 2024)

Nissan Micra test drive

Nissan Micra test drive

Nissan Micra gets new engines and sportier trim

Nissan Micra gets new engines and sportier trim

Nissan ramps up its part-exchange offer

Nissan ramps up its part-exchange offer

Nissan ups the part-exchange ante

Nissan ups the part-exchange ante

Skoda, MINI and Nissan receive five-star Euro NCAP ratings

Skoda, MINI and Nissan receive five-star Euro NCAP ratings

Nissan Micra review (2017-2018)

Nissan Micra review (2017-2018)

Paris 2016: New look, new tech for Nissan Micra

Paris 2016: New look, new tech for Nissan Micra

Buy a Nissan Micra

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Nissan Micra, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Subscribe to a Nissan Micra

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved