Summary
The Nissan Micra is an upcoming small electric five-door hatchback. It was previewed in early 2025 and is expected to launch in late 2025.
The new Micra is based on the new Renault 5 E-Tech, and will be built in the same factory in France. It has been designed at Nissan’s design studio in London.
As yet, we don’t have full details and specifications for the new Micra. We do know that it will offer a choice of two battery sizes, same as the Renault 5, and we expect that its overall performance and driving range will be similar to the Renault.
As far as we know, there are no plans to offer a petrol or hybrid version of the new Micra.
We’ll update this page as more information about the new Nissan Micra becomes available. We expect UK pricing and specification information to be published in Autumn 2025, with the car arriving here either later in the year or early 2026.
Key specifications
Body style: Small five-door hatch
Engines: single electric motor, front-wheel drive
Price: TBA
Launch date: Late 2025
UK arrival date: Early 2026
Media reviews
The first media reviews of the Nissan Micra are likely to appear in late 2025. Keep checking back for the latest updates.
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
We don’t expect the Nissan Micra to undergo Euro NCAP safety testing until late 2025 or early 2026. Keep checking back for the latest information as soon as it becomes available.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
We don’t expect the Nissan Micra to undergo Green NCAP emissions testing until 2026 at the earliest.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Micra is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
The Nissan Micra is an upcoming model, so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Micra, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As soon as we have verified running cost information for the Nissan Micra from our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data, we’ll publish the information here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV2
The Nissan Micra has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Nissan dealer.
The small electric car market is growing rapidly after a slow start. By the time the Nissan Micra EV arrives, there could be even more new models available. Keep checking back for the latest information.
