New electric Nissan Micra to arrive this year

2025 Nissan Micra

spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Nissan has announced more details regarding its upcoming Micra EV range, which will become available to order in the UK later this year and will include two different all-electric powertrain options.

First announced back in April, the new battery-powered Micra will be an important model for Nissan in the coming years – alongside the new Leaf family car – and replaces the petrol-powered fifth-generation Micra supermini that was retired last year.

Based on the same foundations as the Renault 5 E-Tech (and manufactured alongside its Renault counterpart) the range will include two different powertrain options – 40kWh and 52kWh – with the former providing 122hp and a maximum battery range of over 192 miles, while the latter reportedly able to muster 150hp and 253 miles on a single charge.

Charging at speeds of up to 100kW, the hatchback can reportedly be topped up from 15% to 80% in 30 minutes. Both versions also come with a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) port, giving owners the option to use the battery to power external devices like laptops, air pumps, and vacuum cleaners.

The car has four different driving modes – ‘Comfort’ as standard, ‘Sport’ for more responsive performance and stiffer handling, ‘Eco’ to boost efficiency and ‘Perso’ which allows you to manually change settings to your preference – and the regenerative braking can be adjusted using paddles on the steering wheel column.

The compact five-door electric car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with three different alloy designs depending on the trim chosen. Unique circular daytime running lights surround LED headlights that have a pulsing ‘wink’ animation when the car is unlocked. 14 different exterior colour options will be offered.

Inside, the car comes with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster and a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen housed in a display that juts out of the dashboard. Three different interior upholstery packages will be available – ‘Modern’, ‘Audacious’, and ‘Chill’ – which will be backlit by an ambient lighting system with 48 different colour options.

That sums up what we know about the new Nissan Micra EV so far. More details, including the UK price list, are sure to follow as we get closer to the car’s official showroom arrival towards the end of this year.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
