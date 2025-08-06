fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Pricing announced for new Nissan Micra EV

Nissan has announced the UK pricing for its new all-electric Micra range that arrives in September, with two powertrains and three trim levels soon available

Nissan Micra EV

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Nissan has announced the UK pricing for its new all-electric Micra range that arrives in September, with two powertrains and three trim levels on offer.

First announced back in April, the new battery-powered Micra will be an important model for Nissan in the coming years – alongside the new Leaf family car – and replaces the petrol-powered fifth-generation Micra supermini that was retired last year.

Based on the same foundations as the Renault 5 E-Tech (and manufactured alongside its Renault counterpart) the range will include two different powertrain options – 40kWh and 52kWh.

Now in production, Nissan says that its earlier battery range estimates were too conservative, now revising the 122hp 40kWh unit up to a maximum battery range of 198 miles (an extra six miles), while more powerful 150hp 52kWh can muster around 260 miles on a single charge (up from 253 miles).

That slightly bests the closely-related 5 E-tech range, which includes powertrains that can handle up to 190 miles and 250 miles respectively. Nissan adds that the 52kWh model is compatible with DC charging speeds of up to 100kW, with a 15% to 80% battery top up taking 30 minutes.

Three trims will be available at launch – the entry-level ‘Engage’, mid-range ‘Advanced’ and top-spec ‘Evolve’. The smaller 40kWh powertrain is not available in the top-spec ‘Evolve’ trim grade, and the 52kWh battery unit cannot be chosen with the lead-in ‘Engage’ trim.

The hatchback sits on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, and the entry-level equipment list also includes a ten-inch infotainment screen and seven-inch TFT cluster pairing on the dashboard inside. The ‘Advanced’ trim swaps out the seven-inch combimeter for a larger ten-inch TFT screen behind the steering wheel, as well as adding adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors and a rear-view parking camera.

Finally, the ‘Evolve’ package comes with a premium Harman Kardon sound system, a two-tone exterior paint job, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

UK pricing will begin at just under £23k for the 40kWh Micra ‘Engage’, rising to almost £30k for the 52kWh Micra ‘Evolve’. This lead-in price tag is identical to the starting price of the Renault 5 E-Tech. Orders open on September 1st.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved