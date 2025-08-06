Pricing announced for new Nissan Micra EV

Nissan has announced the UK pricing for its new all-electric Micra range that arrives in September, with two powertrains and three trim levels on offer.

First announced back in April, the new battery-powered Micra will be an important model for Nissan in the coming years – alongside the new Leaf family car – and replaces the petrol-powered fifth-generation Micra supermini that was retired last year.

Based on the same foundations as the Renault 5 E-Tech (and manufactured alongside its Renault counterpart) the range will include two different powertrain options – 40kWh and 52kWh.

Now in production, Nissan says that its earlier battery range estimates were too conservative, now revising the 122hp 40kWh unit up to a maximum battery range of 198 miles (an extra six miles), while more powerful 150hp 52kWh can muster around 260 miles on a single charge (up from 253 miles).

That slightly bests the closely-related 5 E-tech range, which includes powertrains that can handle up to 190 miles and 250 miles respectively. Nissan adds that the 52kWh model is compatible with DC charging speeds of up to 100kW, with a 15% to 80% battery top up taking 30 minutes.

Three trims will be available at launch – the entry-level ‘Engage’, mid-range ‘Advanced’ and top-spec ‘Evolve’. The smaller 40kWh powertrain is not available in the top-spec ‘Evolve’ trim grade, and the 52kWh battery unit cannot be chosen with the lead-in ‘Engage’ trim.

The hatchback sits on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, and the entry-level equipment list also includes a ten-inch infotainment screen and seven-inch TFT cluster pairing on the dashboard inside. The ‘Advanced’ trim swaps out the seven-inch combimeter for a larger ten-inch TFT screen behind the steering wheel, as well as adding adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors and a rear-view parking camera.

Finally, the ‘Evolve’ package comes with a premium Harman Kardon sound system, a two-tone exterior paint job, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

UK pricing will begin at just under £23k for the 40kWh Micra ‘Engage’, rising to almost £30k for the 52kWh Micra ‘Evolve’. This lead-in price tag is identical to the starting price of the Renault 5 E-Tech. Orders open on September 1st.