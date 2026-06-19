Make and model: Xpeng G6 RWD Long Range

Description: Mid-sized electric coupe-SUV

Price range: £36,990 to £44,490

Summary: A sensible package of improvements enhances the Xpeng G6’s credentials as a credible alternative to better-known electric SUVs.

For a broader ownership picture, see our Xpeng G6 Expert Rating, which combines media reviews, safety data, reliability, running costs and warranty cover.

Chinese brand Xpeng launched into the UK in early 2025 with a single model, the G6 electric coupe-SUV. Now, just a year after launch, we have a significantly updated version.

Part of the reason is that the G6 has actually been around since 2023, selling mostly in China. But Xpeng also presents itself firmly as a tech company that makes cars rather than a traditional car manufacturer – a third of its staff work in R&D and it wants to apply its latest innovations to its current single model.

It is claimed that some 20,000 changes have been made to the G6, but most will be hard to spot, being improvements under the skin in such areas as the chassis, suspension, battery management and charging, plus the electronic software, reflecting Xpeng’s expertise in such tech.

There are exterior tweaks, such as a full-width front light bar and mods at the rear, but by far the most notable update is the availability for the first time in the UK of the range-topping model. The G6 AWD Performance adds a second motor on the front axle and 190 more horses to produce a much more potent proposition.

Price and equipment

Among all the G6 changes one aspect that remains the same is the price. At £39,990 and £44,990 respectively, the RWD Standard Range and Long Range variants match the cost of their pre-update equivalents.

The newcomer, dubbed AWD Performance, is effectively the long-range model with an additional motor and drive through all four wheels, at a cost of an extra £6,000. It comes as a ‘Black Edition’ with specific styling tweaks, such as dark exterior touches, black alloy wheels and brake calipers and a bespoke paint job called ‘Stella Purple’.

Also remaining the same is the extensive standard specification – like many of the new brands Xpeng doesn’t like options lists, so every car gets such delights as a panoramic sunroof, double wireless smartphone chargers, a heat pump and heated and ventilated front seats – these have been improved in the new model and now offer a massage function.

The warranty stacks up well too, at five years or 75,000 miles, plus eight years on the battery pack.

Inside the car

We liked the quality feel and space inside the G6 launch model and the revised version has simply applied the subtle update brush, with new surfaces, a slightly revamped steering wheel and ambient lighting which can be tuned to every colour in the rainbow.

One aspect that remains untouched, however, is the extreme minimalism; you still do just about everything on the big central touchscreen, and this has been improved – it’s more user-friendly and the voice assistant is better than most systems, recognising and acting on most instructions. But a few more physical buttons would be much better – at least you can now manually change the direction of the interior airflow thanks to revised vents.

Driving range and charging

All three G6 variants make use of a lithium-ion phosphate battery pack which needs far fewer rare-earth metals than do rival equivalents. It’s rated at 68.5 kWh in standard form and 80.8 kWh in the others, and this translates to impressive official ranges – 292, 326 and 318 miles respectively.

The DC charging power is equally impressive – the standard battery will charge at up to 382 kW, the larger one at 451 kW, meaning that a recharge from 10 to 80% could take as little as 12 minutes – hardly time for a coffee. The drawback is that such high-capacity chargers are not currently available on the public network, but Xpeng argues that they will be in due course and its car is suitably future-proofed.

On the road

The Xpeng G6 remains a very easy car to drive, not even requiring an on button to come alive and glide away. Mind you for a mid-sized SUV it does feel as if you are driving a large vehicle.

If the updaters did address the drive manners some more work would be useful. On smooth surfaces the Xpeng is a well-behaved machine but most UK roads are anything but and bumps and potholes can unsettle the ride – not massively so but enough to notice. And while the car offers several levels of brake regeneration, you still have to choose them through the touchscreen.

We also got to drive the new performance model and while it is considerably more powerful than its siblings, it doesn’t feel too outrageous – more a case of controllable potency.

The G6’s technology can at times be oddly absorbing. Having marvelled when driving the original car at a driver’s digital display that showed traffic cones at the side of the road, come to a stop now and it even shows pedestrians walking along an adjacent path.

More pertinently rivals could learn a thing or two from the driver-assistance tech, which helped earn the car a top-level 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The inevitable warning noises if one exceeds the speed limit or strays over the centre line are much less intrusive than is typical – activate them twice and a little button appears at the top of the touchscreen, a single prod turning the alert off.

Finally on the subject of tech, the standard-fit digital rear-view mirror will divide opinions but we found it offered a more effective view.

Verdict

The G6 was originally pitched as a direct rival to the then standard-bearing Tesla Model Y but now just a year later has a whole lot of new rivals. It stands up pretty well to them too, following an update programme that has focused firmly on technology improvements and not change for change’s sake.

If you are in the market for a family-sized electric SUV and prepared to look beyond the established names on the market, the Xpeng G6 is well worth checking out – it looks good and works even better.

We like: Very easy to drive

Upmarket exterior looks

Interior space and style

Improved touchscreen and voice control

Non-invasive driver alerts We don’t like: Innocuous road performance

Feels big behind the wheel

Not enough interior buttons

No manual brake regeneration

Digital rear-view mirror will divide opinions

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Key specifications

Model tested: Xpeng G6 RWD Standard Range / AWD Performance

Price as tested: £39,990 / £49,990

Powertrain: Electric motors, 68.5 / 80.8 kWh battery

Gearbox: Automatic Power: 252 / 487 hp

Torque: 440 / 660 Nm

Top speed: 125 mph

0-62mph: 6.9 / 4.1 seconds Range: 292 / 316 miles

CO2 emissions: 0 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: 5 stars (September 2024)

TCE Expert rating: A, 75% (June 2026)

This review was originally published in July 2025, and was comprehensively updated in June 2026.

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