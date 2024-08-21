fbpx
New model

V6-powered Maserati GT2 Stradale unveiled

Maserati has unveiled its new GT2 Stradale supercar in California, which is slightly more powerful than the brand's MC20 flagship

Maserati GT2 Stradale

by Sean Rees

Maserati has unveiled its new GT2 Stradale supercar in California, which is slightly more powerful than the brand’s MC20 flagship.

This new track-focused supercar is described by its manufacturer as the “technical and stylistic” midpoint between Maserati’s mid-engined MC20 sports car and its new GT2 race car designed for the brand’s return to GT competitions.

Maserati insists that the supercar is well-rounded, explaining that the GT2 Stradale “evokes style and racing performance without sacrificing the best driving experience on the road.” Taking exterior design cues from both the MC20 and GT2, the Stradale is powered by the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine but is 60kg lighter than its MC20 sibling.

This weight reduction, as well as engine tuning that adds an extra 10hp and the GT2’s aerodynamics, means that the GT2 Stradale can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 2.8 seconds – a tenth of a second faster than the MC20. The engine’s total output is 640hp, and top speed is capped at 199mph.

Inside, the car comes with Alcantara leather-trimmed carbon fibre sport seats, and a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen pairing installed on a suede-look dashboard. The steering wheel is also wrapped in Alcantara leather and comes with integrated gear shift lights.

To give the Stradale a race car feel, Maserati has also given the car a GT2 Stradale badge on the dashboard and lightweight fabric pulls instead of normal door handles.

The options list includes several personalisation options, including paint colours from its ‘Fuoriserie’ range and extra carbon fibre trim for the cabin.

While the GT2 Stradale is now available to configure on Maserati’s website, the brand is yet to announce the supercar’s UK price and model allocation (how many cars are coming to the UK for sale).

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
