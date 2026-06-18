New BMW i3 First Edition now available to order

BMW has announced that a variant of its upcoming all-electric i3 range – the ’50 xDrive First Edition’ – is now available to order in the UK, giving buyers an early opportunity to reserve the all-electric saloon ahead of its full launch later this year.

The new i3 is one of BMW’s most important electric models to date. Unlike the quirky city car that previously wore the i3 badge, this new model is effectively the electric equivalent of the BMW 3 Series – part of the brand’s latest ‘Neue Klasse’ range alongside the highly-regarded iX3 SUV.

A Tesla Model 3 and Audi A4 e-tron rival

The new i3 enters one of the most competitive categories of the electric car market, where it will compete with models such as the Tesla Model 3 ‘Long Range’, Polestar 2, Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ, and the forthcoming Audi A4 e-tron.

Unlike many rivals, BMW is placing a strong emphasis on long-distance usability. The i3 ’50 xDrive’ uses a large 109kWh battery and BMW’s latest 800-volt electrical architecture, delivering a claimed range of up to 567 miles on a single charge. Even the launch-specification First Edition manages up to 563 miles on a charge.

Those figures would place the BMW among the longest-range electric cars on sale, comfortably exceeding most versions of the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Performance to match the range

The i3 50 xDrive is powered by a pair of electric motors, providing four-wheel drive and a combined output of 469hp. That gives the electric saloon a 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds.

BMW says its new ‘Heart of Joy’ control system and sixth-generation ‘eDrive’ tech improve responsiveness and smoothness, while a new ‘Soft Stop’ function is designed to eliminate the jerky final moments of braking often associated with electric vehicles.

New interior tech

The i3 also introduces BMW’s latest cabin technology, built around the new ‘Panoramic iDrive’ system.

Instead of relying solely on a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, key information is projected across the lower edge of the windscreen, supplemented by voice controls powered by AI software and an optional 3D head-up display.

First Edition arrives ahead of full launch

The launch-specification ‘First Edition’ is based on the high-spec ‘M Sport’ model and adds a range of extra equipment over the standard i3 ’50 xDrive’.

Highlights include:

An illuminated kidney grille

A 3D head-up display

A Harman Kardon surround sound system

Heated multifunction front seats

A heated steering wheel

Three-zone climate control

Sun protection glass

22kW AC charging capability

Fast charging and bidirectional capability

BMW claims the i3 can add up to 263 miles of range in just 10 minutes when connected to a compatible 400kW DC rapid charging station.

The car also supports bidirectional charging, allowing owners to use the battery to power external devices and potentially support home energy systems in the future.

UK pricing and availability

The BMW i3 ’50 xDrive First Edition’ is available to order now from just under £58k.

The standard i3 ’50 xDrive’ will join the range when the model officially launches in the UK in autumn 2026, with prices starting from £53k.