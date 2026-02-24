Summary

The BMW i3 is an upcoming new electric family car that is currently under testing and development, and is expected to launch in the UK towards the end of 2026.

Entering production at BMW’s factory in Munich in the second half of this year, the i3 is the second hotly-anticipated model from the brand’s ‘Neue Klasse’ programme. It follows the iX3 SUV, which is now on sale in the UK.

‘Neue Klasse’ is a name that BMW enthusiasts will be familiar with, as it refers to a BMW saloon range launched in the 1960s that was so influential that it influenced BMW’s design and engineering principles for the next 40 years. As the company moves into a more sustainable, EV-dominated, era in the 2020s, BMW has revived the name for its latest models.

There aren’t any pictures of the finalised production model just yet – the photos displayed on this page are of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept, which the i3 will be based on.

We will update this page when we have more to share about the new model, including any UK-based reviews of the car and any safety or running cost data. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launched: Late 2026 (expected)

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the BMW i3

Overall rating B 76% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

While the BMW i3 hasn’t arrive yet, we can mention BMW’s new car warranty, which is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the i3.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric car has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW i3

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BMW i3. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.

