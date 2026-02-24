Find an Expert Rating: 
BMW i3

BMW i3 Neue Klasse | Expert Rating

Summary

The BMW i3 is an upcoming new electric family car that is currently under testing and development, and is expected to launch in the UK towards the end of 2026.

Entering production at BMW’s factory in Munich in the second half of this year, the i3 is the second hotly-anticipated model from the brand’s ‘Neue Klasse’ programme. It follows the iX3 SUV, which is now on sale in the UK.

‘Neue Klasse’ is a name that BMW enthusiasts will be familiar with, as it refers to a BMW saloon range launched in the 1960s that was so influential that it influenced BMW’s design and engineering principles for the next 40 years. As the company moves into a more sustainable, EV-dominated, era in the 2020s, BMW has revived the name for its latest models.

There aren’t any pictures of the finalised production model just yet – the photos displayed on this page are of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept, which the i3 will be based on.

We will update this page when we have more to share about the new model, including any UK-based reviews of the car and any safety or running cost data. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: TBA

Launched: Late 2026 (expected)
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW i3 Neue Klasse front view | Expert Rating
BMW i3 Neue Klasse rear view | Expert Rating
BMW i3 Neue Klasse interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.


No media rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have any reviews of the upcoming next-generation iX3. We expect to see first reviews published not long after the final production version is revealed in later this year, with the first local reviews in early 2027.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2026, the BMW i3 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the BMW i3 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the i3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BMW i3. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW i3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the i3, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the BMW i3

Overall ratingB76%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

While the BMW i3 hasn’t arrive yet, we can mention BMW’s new car warranty, which is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the i3.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric car has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW i3

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BMW i3. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.

More information

