A dozen new cars to keep an eye out for in 2025

From pint-sized city cars to large flagship SUVs, this year has seen a whole host of new arrivals on the UK automotive market all vying for your attention.

The new Dacia Spring and Citroën ë-C3 have lowered the entry-level pricing of electric cars, the battery-powered performance car category has expanded with the arrival of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and MG Cyberster, and this year has marked the launch of several last-of-their-kind petrol cars, like the new Suzuki Swift, Dacia Duster, MG ZS and Skoda Superb to name just a few.

That said, if none of these new cars have properly piqued your interest, here are a dozen upcoming new cars on the way in 2025.

Small cars

Volkswagen ID.2 Expected to arrive in the middle of 2025

One of ten new electric cars that Volkswagen plans to launch in Europe by 2026, the compact ID.2 hatchback is the electric successor to the petrol-powered Volkswagen Polo. So far, Volkswagen has shown off its concept for the small EV – called the ID.2all – with the actual production car set to be unveiled sometime next year and go on sale a few months after that. It will become the cheapest all-electric Volkswagen model when it arrives, sitting below the Golf-sized ID.3 in the German brand’s electric range. More Volkswagen news, reviews, ratings and features

Cupra Raval Expected to arrive in the middle of 2025

The Cupra Raval is the ID.2’s sister model – another small EV that will compete for sales in the budget end of the market. Recently spotted in testing, it shares a lot of sporty design cues with the 2023 Cupra UrbanRebel concept car, and will be cheaper and smaller than the ID.3-based Born hatchback. Cupra has also announced that we can expect the car to deliver up to 273 miles of travel on a single charge, which is more than the new Mini Cooper Electric and Renault 5 E-Tech can muster. More Cupra news, reviews, ratings and features

Renault 4 E-Tech Expected to arrive in the middle of 2025

You may have heard about the new Renault 5 E-Tech which is now available to order, but what about the slightly bigger 4 E-Tech? Set to rival the likes of the Mini Aceman and Kia EV3, the battery-powered 4 E-Tech will have a maximum battery range of 186 or 250 miles, depending on the model you choose. Renault hopes that the car’s eye-catching retro-futuristic exterior looks and competitive pricing will stand out to buyers in the UK. More Renault news, reviews, ratings and features

Ford Puma Gen-E Now available to order with first deliveries in 2025

Ford has remained tight-lipped about its all-electric version of the best-selling Puma crossover – that was until the manufacturer announced this month that the Puma Gen-E is now available to order, the first customer deliveries arriving early next year. With pricing starting at £30k, the crossover can muster up to 234 miles on a single charge and offers more rear boot space than the petrol-powered Puma, thanks to a larger underfloor storage compartment. More Ford news, reviews, ratings and features

Alpine A290 Expected to arrive in March 2025

The Alpine A290 is a sportier high-performance version of the Renault 5 E-Tech, and following its official debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France earlier this year, UK reviewers are already praising the hot hatch for its fun and engaging driving experience. Though we don’t have the car’s UK pricing just yet, Alpine says that the top-spec 220hp A290 ‘GTS’ will be able to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.4 seconds, with a reported battery range of 226 miles. More Alpine news, reviews, ratings and features

Medium cars

Jeep Recon Expected to arrive sometime in 2025

Another new car recently spotted in testing, the mid-sized all-electric Jeep Recon SUV is set to go on sale in the UK next year, and we could potentially see a hybrid version arrive soon after. We don’t know much about the Recon at the moment, including what the production car will look like compared to the 2023 concept shown here, but Jeep has said that the SUV has been designed with off-road ability as a key focus, and that we can expect the SUV to provide 373 miles of travel on a single charge. More Jeep news, reviews, ratings and features

Kia EV5 Expected to arrive late 2025

Already on sale in China and in other parts of the world, the electric EV5 is the smaller sibling of Kia’s flagship EV9 SUV. We haven’t heard much about the EV5 since late 2023, but we expect the SUV to arrive in UK showrooms in late 2025. Back in 2023, Kia explained that two different powertrain options will be available in the UK at launch – a ‘Standard’ and ‘Long Range’ model – and that customers will be able to “transform” the rear cabin into a “bedroom” with a second-row “camping” seat that can fold flat. More Kia news, reviews, ratings and features

BMW iX3 Neue Klasse Expected to arrive in Autumn 2025

The first of BMW’s electric ‘Neue Klasse’ models to go on sale in the UK, the next-generation iX3 SUV is anticipated to arrive in the second half of next year, introducing a radical exterior styling update and more advanced battery tech that will improve the SUV’s range and charging times. In fact, BMW says that it will take less than 12 minutes to add 200 miles to the battery charge using a 270kW charger – as long as you’re using a charging station capable of delivering that rate of charge. More BMW news, reviews, ratings and features

Large Cars

Dacia Bigster Expected to arrive in early 2025

We have covered plenty of electric cars so far, but what about petrol power? New petrol car launches will be few and far between next year, the most notable being the large Dacia Bigster. The family-friendly SUV is essentially a bigger version of the new Dacia Duster that arrived this year, with more rear head and legroom, as well as a bigger boot. The range will include front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive straight petrol models, as well as a range-topping petrol-electric hybrid. More Dacia news, reviews, ratings and features

Range Rover Electric Expected to arrive sometime in 2025

The eagerly-awaited Range Rover Electric will be arriving in British dealerships sometime next year, Land Rover recently sharing images of the upmarket SUV undergoing testing in the extreme heat of a desert in the United Arab Emirates. The flagship EV’s exterior looks nearly identical to the ICE-powered version that arrived in the UK in 2022, but Land Rover is testing a new torque management system that reportedly improves off-road traction control and has hinted that the EV will offer performance “comparable” to the V8-powered Range Rover. More Land Rover news, reviews, ratings and features

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Expected to arrive in second half of 2025

Hyundai’s answer to Kia’s large EV9 SUV, the recently-unveiled Ioniq 9 is scheduled to arrive in the UK in the second half of next year. Designed for buyers looking for an “expansive cabin and grand proportions”, the SUV has a longer wheelbase than any current Hyundai model, including the Santa Fe hybrid, and its 110kW battery is said to deliver up to 385 miles on a single charge. A ‘Performance’ model will also be available, which can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.2 seconds. More Hyundai news, reviews, ratings and features

Volkswagen Tayron Expected to arrive in early 2025

Rounding out our dozen picks, the Volkswagen Tayron is essentially the successor to the now-retired Tiguan Allspace. It’s expected to arrive in the UK early next year, with both five- and seven-seat configurations available. The new range will include petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options, with the latter able to muster up to 60 miles on only electric power. The SUV’s stand-out feature is its huge 850-litre boot – which is over 200 litres more than the equivalent seven-seat Hyundai Santa Fe can handle. More Volkswagen news, reviews, ratings and features

What else is coming next year?

The dozen models listed above don’t cover all of the new cars scheduled for 2025 arrivals in the UK – far from it. Here are a few other notable mentions to keep an eye out for.

The increasingly crowded budget electric car market will soon be bolstered by the new Fiat Grande Panda and Hyundai Inster, while a new Renault Clio hatchback was spotted undergoing testing last month, which will still be petrol-powered moving into its sixth generation.

In addition to the Recon, Jeep has another electric SUV in the works called the Wagoneer S, which is reportedly the quickest model the manufacturer has ever made. In addition to the EV5 SUV, Kia is also putting the final touches to its electric EV4 hatchback and saloon, which will debut ahead of the EV5 in 2025.

Vauxhall has revived its Frontera nameplate for a new hybrid and all-electric model range that is expected to arrive imminently, while Nissan is working on the replacement for the Sunderland-built Leaf EV – although we may not see that on UK streets next year. Meanwhile, Suzuki has been hard at work developing its first electric car, the e-Vitara SUV.

Chinese car brands will continue to build their presence in the UK, as the world’s largest car-producing country continues its global conquest. Stellantis-backed Leapmotor will launch its B10 crossover in the UK in the coming months, while BYD will have its new Sealion 7 SUV on roads very soon. Smart will be launching its third and largest EV – the Smart #5 (pronounced “Hashtag Five”) – early next year, too, while Omoda is expected to launch its new Omoda 9 large SUV and a hybrid version of the existing Omoda 5. Budget brand Skywell will also be rolling out very soon with its BE11 SUV.

We expect a new-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA saloon next year, available as either a hybrid or full EV, as well as the all-new electric Volvo ES90 saloon. Audi will be rolling out its new A6 e-tron and Q5 SUV models, and we’re likely to see a new A7 (to replace the current petrol and diesel A6 models) and maybe an A4 e-tron as well.

For performance car fans, Abarth will have its electric 600e – a high-performance version of the Fiat model of the same name. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is also set to make a splash in the battery-powered performance car category, while for petrol car enthusiasts, BMW is expected to launch a more powerful ‘CS’ version of its BMW M2 coupé.

Last but certainly not least, Ferrari is expected to reveal its first all-electric model – a watershed moment in the move from fossil fuels to electric power for the car industry.

Read more:

Rather look for a new car now rather than later? Our Expert Rating index compiles and aggregates tens of millions of key data points on every new car, including more than 16,000 new car reviews from 35 of the UK’s top motoring websites, so you can be confident in your next motoring purchase.