fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Vauxhall Corsa range bolstered by new ‘Yes’ edition

Vauxhall has added a refreshed 'Yes' trim to its Corsa hatchback line-up that is available with both petrol and electric powertrain options

2025 Vauxhall Corsa Yes edition

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Vauxhall has added a refreshed ‘Yes’ trim to its compact Corsa hatchback line-up that is available with both petrol and all-electric powertrain options.

To be exact, the ‘Yes’ trim is not entirely new. The Corsa has been sold in this guise before, by Vauxhall says this revised limited edition ‘Yes’ model comes with a longer list of equipment than its predecessor, and takes its ‘bold’ styling cues from the range-topping Corsa ‘GS’.

Sitting on 16-inch alloys, this trim comes with LED headlights and has a two-tone exterior colour scheme with a black roof and wing mirrors, and black ‘Corsa’ lettering. The exterior design also includes rear privacy glass and rear LED taillights – features absent from the ‘Yes’ edition unveiled in 2024.

In addition to the seven-inch digital instrument cluster (electric only, petrol comes with a four-inch display), ten-inch central touchscreen that’s wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic lights and wipers, rear parking sensors and keyless entry which were all offered with the previous version, this updated ‘Yes’ edition package also includes heated front seats and a heated vegan leather steering wheel.

The car comes with the brand’s ‘sports-style’ front seats trimmed with white fabric inserts, and customers who opt for the green, red or blue exterior paint options (extra fee) will find that the dashboard trim matches the bodywork colour.

The trim is available with either a 100hp 1.2-litre petrol engine or 136hp 50kWh electric powertrain, like the previous version. With a battery range of up to 221 miles, the electric variant is compatible with 100kW rapid charging stations, and can reportedly charge from 0% to 80% battery in around 30 minutes.

Now available to order, pricing begins at just under £19k for the petrol, rising to over £27k for the electric model. The latter comes with eight years of free roadside assistance and a £500 contribution towards an Ohme home wallbox or public charging credit as an all-electric incentive for buyers.

The Vauxhall Corsa has a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 65% in our Expert Rating index, while its battery-powered Corsa Electric sibling has a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. Both have low running costs but the Corsa’s safety rating is only average and media reviews have been rather poor.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved