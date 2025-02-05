Vauxhall Corsa range bolstered by new ‘Yes’ edition

Vauxhall has added a refreshed ‘Yes’ trim to its compact Corsa hatchback line-up that is available with both petrol and all-electric powertrain options.

To be exact, the ‘Yes’ trim is not entirely new. The Corsa has been sold in this guise before, by Vauxhall says this revised limited edition ‘Yes’ model comes with a longer list of equipment than its predecessor, and takes its ‘bold’ styling cues from the range-topping Corsa ‘GS’.

Sitting on 16-inch alloys, this trim comes with LED headlights and has a two-tone exterior colour scheme with a black roof and wing mirrors, and black ‘Corsa’ lettering. The exterior design also includes rear privacy glass and rear LED taillights – features absent from the ‘Yes’ edition unveiled in 2024.

In addition to the seven-inch digital instrument cluster (electric only, petrol comes with a four-inch display), ten-inch central touchscreen that’s wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic lights and wipers, rear parking sensors and keyless entry which were all offered with the previous version, this updated ‘Yes’ edition package also includes heated front seats and a heated vegan leather steering wheel.

The car comes with the brand’s ‘sports-style’ front seats trimmed with white fabric inserts, and customers who opt for the green, red or blue exterior paint options (extra fee) will find that the dashboard trim matches the bodywork colour.

The trim is available with either a 100hp 1.2-litre petrol engine or 136hp 50kWh electric powertrain, like the previous version. With a battery range of up to 221 miles, the electric variant is compatible with 100kW rapid charging stations, and can reportedly charge from 0% to 80% battery in around 30 minutes.

Now available to order, pricing begins at just under £19k for the petrol, rising to over £27k for the electric model. The latter comes with eight years of free roadside assistance and a £500 contribution towards an Ohme home wallbox or public charging credit as an all-electric incentive for buyers.

The Vauxhall Corsa has a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 65% in our Expert Rating index, while its battery-powered Corsa Electric sibling has a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. Both have low running costs but the Corsa’s safety rating is only average and media reviews have been rather poor.